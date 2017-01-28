The Advocate's Fish of the Week

TALK about two ideal captures, firstly the massive mahi-mahi Jason O'Brien is holding in this week's winning Fish of the Week entry and secondly the picture perfect image his mate has captured.
That right there is fishing at its best.
Well done to Jason, who lands himself a pair of Mangrove Jack sunglasses and a cap from BrightEyes Coffs Harbour.
Closer to shore and Scott Flynn bagged the ideal Birthday present celebrating his 28th with a cracking snapper caught off Muttonbird Island.
Scott tells us the 75cm red is his biggest ever land-based capture.
It was caught inside the harbour on 15lb line and fresh squid.
"I couldn't have asked for a better way to end my birthday after a hard day's work,” he said.
Up the creek and brothers Jackson and Billy Smallwood combined to land a great holiday catch.
On the Bellinger, sisters Carmen and Sophie Lewis caught a nice mangrove jack on freshly caught herring near Mylestom.
It was their first jack they've caught and they landed it on light gear, we are told.
Great effort.
From what we are hearing a lot of locals are tripping over the range to a wet a line. Coffs local Kevin Cecil proved that with a 60cm silver landed at Emmaville, near Tenterfield.
HOW TO ENTER
Send your fish pics to editorial@coffscoast
advocate.com.au. Please include name, contact details and a brief description of the fish you caught and how, when and where you caught it.
To win a pair of Mangrove Jack sunglasses and cap courtesy of Bright Eyes Coffs Harbour, email through you entries before COB Wednesday. Our judging panel will judge the winner.
Competition code: LTPM/16/00786
