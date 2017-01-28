The Advocate's Fish of the Week

NICE CATCH: Jason O'Brien of the Urunga Fishing Club shows off a 10kg dolphin fish caught off the Coffs Coast's wave recorder. That right there is the Fish of the Week winner.

TALK about two ideal captures, firstly the massive mahi-mahi Jason O'Brien is holding in this week's winning Fish of the Week entry and secondly the picture perfect image his mate has captured.

That right there is fishing at its best.

Well done to Jason, who lands himself a pair of Mangrove Jack sunglasses and a cap from BrightEyes Coffs Harbour.

THUMPING CATCH: Scott Flynn with his 75cm snapper, that tipped the scales at 5.2kg. The fish was caught inside the harbour on 15lb line and fresh squid.

Closer to shore and Scott Flynn bagged the ideal Birthday present celebrating his 28th with a cracking snapper caught off Muttonbird Island.

Scott tells us the 75cm red is his biggest ever land-based capture.

It was caught inside the harbour on 15lb line and fresh squid.

"I couldn't have asked for a better way to end my birthday after a hard day's work,” he said.

Gavin.SmallwoodPh 0419481339gavins4wd@hotmail.comThis photo is of both my sons fishing at boambee creek.Billy couldn't believe his older brother(Jackson)caught a fish (bream) .which we threw backThey are visiting nan for the school holidays.ThanksGavin Smallwood Matthew Deans

Up the creek and brothers Jackson and Billy Smallwood combined to land a great holiday catch.

CRACKER JACK:Carmen Lewis, 15, with her proud dad Ricky Lewis show off the mangrove jack landed in the Bellinger.

On the Bellinger, sisters Carmen and Sophie Lewis caught a nice mangrove jack on freshly caught herring near Mylestom.

It was their first jack they've caught and they landed it on light gear, we are told.

Great effort.

Coffs Coast Local Kevin Cecil landed this 60cm Silver Perch on a trip to Emmaville on a Jackall TN60.

From what we are hearing a lot of locals are tripping over the range to a wet a line. Coffs local Kevin Cecil proved that with a 60cm silver landed at Emmaville, near Tenterfield.

Matthew Deans

HOW TO ENTER

Send your fish pics to editorial@coffscoast

advocate.com.au. Please include name, contact details and a brief description of the fish you caught and how, when and where you caught it.

To win a pair of Mangrove Jack sunglasses and cap courtesy of Bright Eyes Coffs Harbour, email through you entries before COB Wednesday. Our judging panel will judge the winner.

Competition code: LTPM/16/00786

To share your catches join the Coffs Coast Fishing Network or Fishing Brag Board, Mid North Coast on Facebook and download FishBrain app.