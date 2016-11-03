Temperatures set to soar on Saturday

GET set to sizzle.

The New South Wales North Coast and South East Queensland are set to get their first taste of summer with temperatures set to soar above 30 degrees on Saturday.

Meteorologist Craig Burke said a low pressure system is expected to move off the coast of southern NSW on Saturday and as it spins it will pull air from inland areas towards the coast. .

"So that's going to set up strong westerly and northwesterly winds which will blow a whole lot of warm air from inland areas to Northern NSW and South East Queensland," he said.

"Saturday is set to be the warmest day, however, if you look ahead again to Tuesday temperatures are forecast to rise again then too - although that's a long way off."

On the Sunshine Coast temperatures are set to rise to 31 degrees which is four degrees above the November average temperature of 27 degrees,

In Nambour it will be a touch hotter at 33 degrees.

Moving south to the Tweed and things are set to get really hot with a balmy 37 degrees forecast for Saturday.

In Lismore the BOMs predicting it will be 36 degrees and the same temperature is expected for Grafton.

Further south again in Coffs Harbour it's also expected to reach a maximum of 36 degrees.

It's presently being predicted that the heat will ease on Sunday and drop further on Monday before rising back up for a hot Tuesday.