Temperature forecast to reach highest since April

Keagan Elder
| 4th Oct 2016 12:30 PM
MERCURY RISING: It is forecast to reach 30 degrees on Saturday in Coffs Harbour.
MERCURY RISING: It is forecast to reach 30 degrees on Saturday in Coffs Harbour.

THE temperature is set to rise at the weekend with the mercury forecast to reach 30 degrees in Coffs Harbour.

Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said Saturday could be the first time the temperature in Coffs Harbour has reached 30 degrees since April.

Ms Westcott said the rain should clear after yesterday's showers and the maximum temperatures should gradually rise in the build up to the weekend.

"Eventually the weather will heat up because you're sitting on a high pressure system," she said.

"It won't just be Coffs Harbour that will be warm, it will be right across New South Wales."

The average temperature for October is 26.7 degrees.

The highest on record was 38.6 degrees on October 20, 2012.

Forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: Sunny 25 degrees (maximum)/11 (minimum)

Thursday:Sunny 26/9

Friday: Sunny 28/11

Saturday: Late shower 30/13

Sunday: Possible shower 25/15

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour weather, high temperatures, spring, weatherzone

