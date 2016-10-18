24°
News

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

Owen Jacques
| 18th Oct 2016 6:30 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EXCLUSIVE

PARENTS are being warned not to use homeopathic teething gels and tablets after they were linked to 10 deaths in the United States, as the Australian regulator investigates the products.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has confirmed it has begun "urgent testing" of the range, aimed at calming distressed infants.

A TGA spokesperson said the drug regulator was urging parents "not to use the product while investigations are being conducted".

Manufacturer Hyland's has pulled the tablets and gels from shelves in US after the Food and Drug Administration warned the death of 10 children may be linked to the products.

The FDA - the American equivalent of the TGA - told parents to seek urgent medical help if their child experiences seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating or agitation after using the products.

The link between the homeopathic teething products and the deaths remains under review by the FDA.
 

The homeopathic teething tablets remain on sale in Australia, despite the company removing them from sale in the US.
The homeopathic teething tablets remain on sale in Australia, despite the company removing them from sale in the US.

In Australia, just as in the US, these products have avoided the kind of scrutiny applied to other medicines because they are a homeopathic remedy.

The FDA did not require the company to issue a recall on the products, although Hyland's voluntarily removed the items from sale.

The products remain for sale in pharmacies across Australia.

In 2010, the FDA received reports of illness in children who used the products was consistent with belladonna toxicity. At the time it also found the teething tablets had "inconsistent" amounts of belladonna.

Belladonna, also known as "deadly nightshade" is the active ingredient in the Hyland's products.

In a letter to its customers, Hyland's wrote that it would stop selling its teething gels and tablets in the US after the FDA's warning against their use.

The products are now subject to an "urgent investigation" by Australia's drug regulator.
The products are now subject to an "urgent investigation" by Australia's drug regulator.

The company maintains its products are safe to use, but added that parents with concerns should consult their doctor, and read the labels carefully.

In a statement, Hyland's wrote it "has not been made aware of any of the data" in relation to issues caused by its products.

"The fact is that we have not been made aware of any medical or statistical evidence to support a causal link between homeopathic teething tablets and adverse outcomes at this point," it wrote.

Hyland's has been sought for comment.

Topics:  baby drugs homeopathic parenting teething therapeutic goods association

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

EXCLUSIVE: AUSTRALIA’S drug regulator is warning parents not to use homeopathic teething gels and tablets after they were linked to 10...

Fair Work recovers thousands for Coffs Coast visa workers

FAIR WORK: Dozens of 417 Visa holders on the Coffs Coast were found to be underpaid and owed time off.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars recovered for visa workers

Driver sought by police after pursuit

PURSUIT: Police need your help to find a driver involved in a highway chase.

Driver sought after police pursuit

New heights for Bellingen

Builders Luke Simpson and Tom Brunnerkreef with Youth worker Magdalena Pomroy and Bellingen Youth Khane Chidester

Bellingen is building a bouldering wall for local youth

Local Partners

Bush fire burns near Pacific Highway

RFS are responding to a fire burning near Tabbimobile on the Pacific Highway

New campaign tackles cancer-causing lifestyle choices

FAMILY: Wendy Smith from Yamba with her husband Peter (far left) and son Graham, who has survived cancer.

Making the right decisions when it comes to cancer prevention

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame his island mate Lee for playing a part in his exit.

Jon Bon Jovi overcame "darkness" thanks to his wife

Jon Bon Jovi thanks his wife Dorothea for helping him to beat his demons. The 54-year-old rock star has admitted to hitting his lowest ebb following the abrupt departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from his band in 2013 - but has credited his wife of 27 years for ensuring he fought through the turmoil.

JON Bon Jovi thanks wife Dorothea for helping him beat his demons.

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending.

Lady Gaga: Being a woman "ain't easy"

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

LADY Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy".

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell

X Factor judge's quick quip draws gasps from audience

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil, Orpheus Omega, and Flynn Effect hit the stage at Max Watts in Brisbane under Destroy All LInes touring.

Lacuna Coil's first headline tour a super success

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

&quot;Brand New Family Home&quot;

31 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $575,000

This faultless Arakoon home features a modern and spacious floor plan which incorporates all the "must haves" on a new home buyers list. The home features four...

Serenity, Space and Natural Light

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 12th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

A Great Investment Let at $420pwk or Perfect For Young Families

17 Hannaford Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 $380,000

Featuring 3 bedrooms with built in robes & ceiling fans plus a converted single garage to a 4th bedroom, there is also a lovely new bathroom separate wc. Freshly...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

&quot;Elevated Brand New Home&quot;

95 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home with elevated views. Features include open plan living, modern kitchen with stainless...

Home Sweet Home

8 McIntosh Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home located in a very popular area will tick all the boxes, it has been lovingly cared for leaving nothing...

RENOVATED BEACH SHACK

20 Coral Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 1 $349,000

This cute beach shack is full of character, located in popular Sandy Beach, just a short 2 minute drive to the beach in an established neighbourhood, you can spend...

Chance of ocean views from a second level

Lot 186 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $280,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 8.1mtr front 33.35 ...

Chance of Ocean views from a second level, backing golf course

Lot 188 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $275,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has a 18.754 mtr front &...

Build 2 homes &amp; Chance of ocean views from second level

Lot 185 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy ... $310,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 10...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest