28°
News

Teacher accused of child sex admits 'pinching arses'

Chris Calcino
| 25th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
Former St Johns College Woodlawn teacher James Doran is standing trial on 37 child sex charges.
Former St Johns College Woodlawn teacher James Doran is standing trial on 37 child sex charges. Rodney Stevens

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ACCUSED child sex offender James Sampson Doran has denied having sex with a student in an abandoned room at St John's Woodlawn College, saying doing so in a consecrated building would be sacrilegious.

The former Lismore schoolteacher faces 37 charges stemming from claims he engaged in homosexual intercourse and other forms of sexual abuse with boys under his care during the 1980s.

He rejected Crown prosecutor Donna Daleo's suggestion he and a boy once went to French restaurant Paupiettes in Lismore for dinner and wine before visiting rooms behind the school chapel for more alcohol.

Ms Daleo alleged "you held his hand, you told him you loved him, you told him he was beautiful and you kissed him" before the two performed sex acts on each other.

"I did not, they were consecrated," Mr Doran denied loudly.

After noting the disused room was the "perfect location to go if you didn't want to be interrupted or found out", Ms Daleo suggested "it was irrelevant to you whether they were consecrated or not - you took him to that room to have sex with him".

"I'm not sacrilegious," Mr Doran countered.

The prosecution said six former students alleged Mr Doran had taken them on excursions and told them there was a mix-up with the beds when they arrived at their hotel, and they would have to share.

On another occasion after a graduation ceremony, Mr Doran took a student to a motel room, told him he loved him and would miss him and had sex with him, Ms Daleo suggested.

He took advantage of a boy who was having trouble fitting in - a boy whose mother he knew who - and engaged in sexual activity in the grounds around Woodlawn, Ms Daleo claimed.

Mr Doran rejected both allegations.

Sydney District Court Judge Robert Toner heard the former English teacher gave a police statement after he was arrested in 2014.

"I just can't believe this," he told police.

"I guess you leave yourself open when you muck around with the kids, tell a dirty joke and pinch their arse and stuff."

Mr Doran told the court the "mucking around" he referred to was just "banter, everyday normal talk" and suggested slapping a boy's backside was nothing out of the ordinary in the 1980s.

"It's a phrase, I may have pinched them... it was one of those things," he said.

"The boys used to drop brown eyes to us and then jump behind the trees."

He said the boys were bigger and tougher than him and "could have punched me in the head and put me down" if they felt anything was untoward.

Mr Doran's current address has been suppressed under order of the court.

Cross-examination will continue on Friday.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  abuse child sex court james doran james sampson doran lismore st john's woodlawn college woodlawn

Teacher accused of child sex admits 'pinching arses'

Teacher accused of child sex admits 'pinching arses'

A FORMER teacher accused of having sex with students has told court having sex with a boy in a consecrated room on school grounds would be "sacrilegious”.

Caravan park to expand

ACCESS GRANTED: Coffs Harbour City councillors voted unanimously for the proposed plan to allow for the expansion for the Bonville Caravan Park.

Planning proposal for caravan expansion gets unanimous vote

The gift of giving, hamper style

BCU handing over hampers to the cause.

MAKE this Christmas a special one for families in Woolgoolga.

Learning from the best

AIKIDO: Try out a free mini session this weekend in Woolgoolga.

Experience the art of Aikido

Local Partners

Heartfelt tribute to Lismore man killed in motorbike crash

"HE WAS the counsellor, he was the career adviser, he was the rock of Lismore."

Maclean woman gives helping hand in Uganda

Grace de Bruin is off to Uganda for aid work.

Maclean nursing student heads to Uganda to help vulnerable children.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Woman’s Day claims 18-year-old crocodile huntress Bindi Irwin is preparing to start a family with boyfriend Chandler Powell, 20.

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

Family friendly home in a great neighbourhood!

22 Celeste Place, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Well located in a wonderful neighbourhood & offering plenty of living options this home will suit the fussiest of buyers, with its light filled open plan living...

Prime Position....Privacy....Space....and even a pool!

56 Oscar Ramsay Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you after a home with character, in a great location with a wonderful sense of space? Slightly elevated, yet almost level and in a popular Boambee East street...

Perfectly positioned! Perfectly planned! Perfect for families or retirees!

8 Safrano Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this hot listing! Recently completed and epitomising sensational style and a great sense of space, this home provides...

SUPER INVESTMENT...

Unit 5/Lot 7 Collison Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $856,500 + GST

This brand new industrial development is well positioned behind Coffs Harbour South Side Service Centre. With it's B5 zoning, this property can house a wide...

We are sad to leave but it is time for our Oasis to find a new owner!

9B Sea Breeze Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 2 $439,000

Privately tucked away on a large 1389sqm level battle-axe block this immaculate property must be seen to be appreciated. Offering quality throughout, award winning...

Impressive home with amazing ocean views

7 Stefan Close, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $749,000

Located in the ever popular "Emerald Heights Estate" and one of the most sought after streets, is this completely renovated, move in ready home. The home is...

SUPER INVESTMENT...

Unit 4/Lot 7 Collison Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $798,250 + GST

This brand new industrial development is well positioned behind Coffs Harbour South Side Service Centre. With it's B5 zoning - Business Development, this...

SUPER INVESTMENT...

Unit 3/Lot 7 Collison Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $754,320 + GST

This brand new industrial development is well positioned behind Coffs Harbour South Side Service Centre. With it's B5 Zoning - Business Development, this...

Renovated cottage on the CBD fringe

16 Prince James Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $369,000

Located only moments from the main street, CBD, shops and marina that Coffs Harbour is famous for, you will find this cute cottage that has seen a recent...

Inner city charmer on a 922sqm allotment

50 Shephards Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 $385,000

Now this is a real charmer close to the city CBD and it offers many possibilities. The home itself is a two-bedroom cottage with hardwood timber floors, with a...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!