Taser and spray used in Coffs Harbour arrest

A MAN is due to appear in court today after he was charged with assault and resisting arrest in Coffs Harbour.

Shortly after 11am on Saturday, police officers attended a home on Morrison Cl to speak with a man about an earlier domestic incident.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and was being escorted from the home where he allegedly became aggressive.

During a physical confrontation, police used OC spray and then a Taser to effect an arrest.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), resist officer in execution of duty, and two counts of assault officer in execution of duty.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court.