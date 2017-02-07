Sydney Swans touch down in Coffs Harbour

PRO LESSON: Students from Frank Partridge VC Public School get an Aussie rules lesson from Swans' defender Nick Smith.

COFFS Coast schools were taught a lesson in Australian rules football by some of the Sydney Swans' best to help out their Paul Kelly Cup campaign.

In the build-up to the AFL season, the Swans touched down in Coffs Harbour - an old pre-season stomping ground for last season's minor premiers.

Swans' veteran defender Nick Smith said he was no stranger to Coffs Harbour and had visited our city for pre-season hit ups ever since he could remember with the club.

Smith said training was going to plan and the Swans were on track to go one better than last season's result.

He said the AFL following in Coffs was getting noticeably bigger, particularly among young fans.

This was apparent at the Coffs Harbour leg of Paul Kelly Cup on Tuesday, a competition named after the Brownlow Medal-winning Swans' captain, open to students in Years 5 and 6, as nine schools fielded teams.

Smith said a high number of girls started following the launch of the AFL Women's competition.

The Swans will play North Melbourne in Coffs on February 19.