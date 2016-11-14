Sydney Magic's reign set to continue

WINNERS AGAIN: Sydney Magic backed up last year's premiership win in the men's 20 age group in Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

BACK-to-back premiers Sydney Magic under-20s were pressured for the title right from the start of this year's Senior Australian Oztag Championships.

Sydney Magic met crosstown rivals Wolves, which covers around St George and Liverpool, in the first game and then again in the grand final and won both.

But Sydney Magic captain Josh Trombetta said it was not easy.

Trombetta said the first game was the toughest of the three-day competition.

He said Sydney Magic had to dig deep to come back from 5-1 down to eventually win 6-5.

Sydney Magic again held its nerve in the U20 grand final to once again beat the Wolves 6-4 and continue its two-year undefeated run.

Trombetta said coach Jeff Hardy had a lot to do with Sydney Magic's dominance.

"Our coach Jeffo is real calm and collected. He keeps us calm and collected,” he said.

Trombetta, 20, will be too old to compete in the men's 20s next year but said he would continue to play Oztag after he started more than six years ago.

Wolves captain Matthew Day was a little gutted by the result but could not fault the effort his team put in.

"It was a good game between the boys,” he said.

Day said he was keen to compete next year and, hopefully, claim the title off South Sydney.