23°
News

Switching on the power revolution

Keagan Elder
| 24th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
ON: Mark McClurg and Leslie McKay with the Tesla Powerwall.
ON: Mark McClurg and Leslie McKay with the Tesla Powerwall. Keagan Elder

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MODERN technology has allowed the everyday home user to take control of their power usage and apply it to their needs rather than that of the power companies.

Coffs Harbour's Leslie McKay was the first to have a Tesla Powerwall and SMA Sunny Boy Storage unit installed in his home.

This system works alongside the solar system he has installed but gives him far greater control over his power usage.

"The main reason (for the installation) is to do our bit for the environment," Leslie said.

But Leslie said the control these two devices gave him won him over.

Leslie said his solar panels, coupled with his average use of power, meant a lot of power was going back into the grid.

With the change in tariffs, from 60 cents a kWh to six cents a kWh, he felt he was far better off being able to store this power than let it go back into the grid.

The Tesla Powerwall installed now allows Leslie to power his home with the excess power generated from his solar panels.

"It's 6.5kW. Basically it will supply the house all night long," he said.

Coffs Solar Energy managing director Mark McClurg said this new technology had helped start an "energy revolution".

Mark said the technology, such as the Tesla Powerwall and SMA Sunny Boy Storage unit, gave consumers more power than simply paying the electricity prices set by power companies

"Before you were at the mercy of the power companies," he said.

"The energy industry is changing.

" It's all about energy independence. Taking the power away from the retailer and putting it in (the consumer's) control."

He said Leslie made a prime example of this switch of power.

"Being on the original NSW Solar Bonus Scheme 60 cent feed-in tariff rebate, the idea of exporting surplus solar energy back to the grid for only five or six cents per kWh does not sit well with Leslie. Not when his cost of power is around 28 cents per kWh," he said.

Mark said the latest version of the Powerwall was compatible with the German-made SMA device and allowed for a far more simplified set up than years before.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  electricity solar power sustainable energy

Police make outlaw motorcycle gang arrests on Coffs Coast

Police make outlaw motorcycle gang arrests on Coffs Coast

FOUR people have been charged with drug offences after Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command officers targeted outlaw motorcycle gang affiliated premises.

Brave boy uncovers man's cow sex, child sexual abuse

A beast in the main arena at the 2012 Ekka.

Police praise boy for testimony of man's abuse and sex with a cow

Airport set to reach new heights

Coffs Harbour, airport terminal. 08 DECEMBER 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate

Coffs Regional Airport prepares for $5 million upgrade

State Government minister to address Coffs Harbour chamber

NSW Small Business Minister John Barilaro.

Minister John Barilaro to address Coffs Harbour Chamber

Local Partners

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

MEL Small had already gone into labour when she learned of the tragic fate of her sister Jodie Spears.

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

The Facebook profile of Jodie Jeffs Spears, pictured with her husband James Spears.

"We thought of her a family, we feel like we've lost a sister."

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla Presley has admitted she fears people will forget about her ex-husband Elvis.

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift source Bang

Swift has commenced legal action against a DJ over the incident

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Why this actress wasn't embarrassed by nude photo leak

Leslie Jones source Bang

'If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask,' she said

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Desirable Jetty living...

11/8-10 Camperdown Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Auction

Perched with 180 degree views of the ocean, jetty and marina, this premier north/east facing apartment represents one of only a few opportunities to secure...

A home that will make entertaining easy...

4 Korora Bay Dr, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 Expressions of...

Set within the prestigious coastal suburb of Korora and positioned facing north to capture the light and breezes, this magnificent four bedroom home offers an...

NEW CBD STRATA DEVELOPMENT...

30-32 Park Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $5,500 p/m2...

Located on the corner of high profile, Park Ave and Fordon Street, a new single storey commercial development has been approved providing maximum exposure for your...

Beautifully refurbished 5 bedroom home...

32 Coramba Street, Glenreagh 2450

House 5 2 3 $359,000 ...

This is affordable family living at its best! A truly lovely home with an abundance of space, step inside to discover large character filled open plan formal...

Great Investment Walking Distance to the Beach

1/44 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Situated in the heart of a beachside, tourist & shopping hub at Park Beach, and also 500m level walk to great surf breaks, bowling club, cafes as well as major...

Rare Jetty Apartment, Top Floor, Ocean Views, Lock-up Garage

5/4 Solitary Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

2 bedroom top floor apartment, enjoying one of the best spots, in an already tightly held block. Positioned near the crest of Beacon Hill. This light, bright and...

HIGHWAY EXPOSURE - B DOUBLE ACCESS...

28 Alex Pike Drive, Raleigh 2454

Commercial 0 0 $750,000 (GST not...

Hard to find Industrial land in Raleigh, south of Coffs Harbour. Massive 1.5 Hectares! Key features include; - Near level 8,000sqm within 1.5HA site ...

A generous country home on 40 parklike acres...

25 Avondale Road, Bucca 2450

Rural 5 2 2 $999,950 ...

Looking for a slice of heaven, your own private retreat just 10 minutes to the rolling surf and sundrenched sandy beaches of Coffs Harbour's amazing coastline with...

A generous country home on 40 parklike acres...

25 Avondale Road, Bucca 2450

House 5 2 2 $999,950 ...

Looking for a slice of heaven, your own private retreat just 10 minutes to the rolling surf and sundrenched sandy beaches of Coffs Harbour's amazing coastline with...

With these features and this location, this property is simply unbeatable!

9 Wave Close, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $389,000

Positioned on an easily maintained, level 439sqm block with side access, this tidy home has been finished to the highest standard and offers an impressive list of...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track