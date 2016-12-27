29°
SWIFF to offer an exciting program of events

27th Dec 2016 1:00 AM
BIG PLANS: Coffs Harbour's Screenwave Festival has grown from their inaugural event in 2016.
BIG PLANS: Coffs Harbour's Screenwave Festival has grown from their inaugural event in 2016. David Horsley

THE 2017 Screenwave International Film Festival program has been offically launched with a line-up of over 50 films, festival guests, and special events announced.

The 2017 festival is 150% of the size of last year's inaugural event, so we're very excited to be bringing it back for round two.

This festival is tailor made for the community. There are few easy ways people can help support the festival:

Buy tickets - attending the festival is one of the best ways you can support SWIFF (some festival passes make it under $9/film) - tickets at http://www.swiff.com.au

Jump on to the SWIFF 2017 Facebook event as 'Interested' or 'Going' to stay up to date with announcements.

Volunteer for SWIFF to be part of the festival and get free entry into film sessions you volunteer for (email volunteers@screenwave.com.au).

The festival runs January 4-28 with some great events:

  • Call of the Surf Film Festival as a signature festival program.
  • A free screening event for Access All Areas Film Festival (thanks to Community Care Options).
  • The launch of our first film industry event - Industry Connect (thanks to Arts Mid North Coast).
  • Host to around 15 festival guests - actors, directors, producers, writers and cinematographers who will be at SWIFF to connect with audiences.
  • Launching the SWIFF Festival Hub, located at Element Bar, Coffs Harbour so you can eat, drink, and talk all things film with other cinephiles.
  • Opening Night and Closing Night events will both have after parties.
  • BCC Coffs Harbour will host select gala screenings.
  • Launching the SWIFF 2017 mobile apps on Android and iPhone!

Topics:  arts film festival noticeboard screenwave international film festival swiff

SWIFF to offer an exciting program of events

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

Your guide to the Boxing Day movies bonanza

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land. Supplied by Entertainment One Films.

THERE'S a wide variety of viewing options to wind down from Xmas.

