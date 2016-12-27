SWIFF to offer an exciting program of events

BIG PLANS: Coffs Harbour's Screenwave Festival has grown from their inaugural event in 2016.

THE 2017 Screenwave International Film Festival program has been offically launched with a line-up of over 50 films, festival guests, and special events announced.

The 2017 festival is 150% of the size of last year's inaugural event, so we're very excited to be bringing it back for round two.

This festival is tailor made for the community. There are few easy ways people can help support the festival:

Buy tickets - attending the festival is one of the best ways you can support SWIFF (some festival passes make it under $9/film) - tickets at http://www.swiff.com.au

Jump on to the SWIFF 2017 Facebook event as 'Interested' or 'Going' to stay up to date with announcements.

Volunteer for SWIFF to be part of the festival and get free entry into film sessions you volunteer for (email volunteers@screenwave.com.au).

The festival runs January 4-28 with some great events: