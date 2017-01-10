SWIFF scores film premiere

DRAWCARD: The Aaron Glenane-directed thriller Killing Ground will debut this Friday at Coffs Harbour's Screenwave International Film Festival.

SCREENWAVE International Film Festival has scored the first NSW screening of Damien Power's new Australian thriller, Killing Ground, ahead of its North American premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

As one of only six Australian films selected to screen at Sundance, Killing Ground has been rated in Rolling Stone's as "25 Films We Can't Wait To See At Sundance", SWIFF will be first to screen the film for Coffs Coast audiences.

Accompanying the screening, which takes place on Friday at the Jetty Theatre 9pm, will be Australian actor Aaron Glenane (Drift, Molly, Deadline Gallipoli), who gives a career-turning breakout performance in Killing Ground as Chook.

Coffs Coast audiences will have an opportunity to speak with Aaron Glenane after the screening and ask questions about his acting career and role in the edge-of-your-seat survival thriller, that also stars indigenous actor Aaron Pedersen (Goldstone, Mystery Road), Harriet Dyer (Love Child, Reuben Guthrie), Ian Meadows (Scare Campaign, The Wrong Girl), and Maya Stange (Wolf Creek TV, Love Child).

"We are so thrilled for SWIFF to host the New South Wales premiere of an Australian film of this calibre for our local audiences," SWIFF Festival Director Dave Horsley said.

"It's a milestone for the festival and for the region."

For more information on tickets and program, call the Jetty Theatre Box Office on 6652 8088 or visit www.swiff.com.au.