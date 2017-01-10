33°
News

SWIFF scores film premiere

10th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
DRAWCARD: The Aaron Glenane-directed thriller Killing Ground will debut this Friday at Coffs Harbour's Screenwave International Film Festival.
DRAWCARD: The Aaron Glenane-directed thriller Killing Ground will debut this Friday at Coffs Harbour's Screenwave International Film Festival. John Platt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SCREENWAVE International Film Festival has scored the first NSW screening of Damien Power's new Australian thriller, Killing Ground, ahead of its North American premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

As one of only six Australian films selected to screen at Sundance, Killing Ground has been rated in Rolling Stone's as "25 Films We Can't Wait To See At Sundance", SWIFF will be first to screen the film for Coffs Coast audiences.

Accompanying the screening, which takes place on Friday at the Jetty Theatre 9pm, will be Australian actor Aaron Glenane (Drift, Molly, Deadline Gallipoli), who gives a career-turning breakout performance in Killing Ground as Chook.

Coffs Coast audiences will have an opportunity to speak with Aaron Glenane after the screening and ask questions about his acting career and role in the edge-of-your-seat survival thriller, that also stars indigenous actor Aaron Pedersen (Goldstone, Mystery Road), Harriet Dyer (Love Child, Reuben Guthrie), Ian Meadows (Scare Campaign, The Wrong Girl), and Maya Stange (Wolf Creek TV, Love Child).

"We are so thrilled for SWIFF to host the New South Wales premiere of an Australian film of this calibre for our local audiences," SWIFF Festival Director Dave Horsley said.

"It's a milestone for the festival and for the region."

For more information on tickets and program, call the Jetty Theatre Box Office on 6652 8088 or visit www.swiff.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate
SWIFF scores film premiere

SWIFF scores film premiere

Aussie entry for the Sundance Film Festival to premiere in NSW at SWIFF in Coffs Harbour this week.

Residents given chance to decide future of Coffs

HAVE YOUR SAY: Supporting healthy and active ageing has been identified as one potential priority for the Coffs area.

Coffs Council asks - how do you think Coffs could be better?

ACCC investigation into fuel price hike ordered

RIPPED OFF: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has ordered an ACCC investigation into the fuel price hike along Coffs Harbour.

Sickened by fuel price jump, Luke Hartsuyker orders investigation

Man arrested for obscene exposure in front of families

ARREST: The man has been given conditional bail and will appear in court late January charged with wilful and obscene exposure and behave in offensive manner in or near a public place.

A 72-year-old Bellingen man has been charged with wilful exposure.

Local Partners

Residents given chance to decide future of Coffs

How do you think Coffs could be better? Residents are being asked to share their opinions on what they think the 'big issues' are in the area by the council.

'Horror of a near-drowning is extremely traumatic'

Paramedics are urging people to learn CPR and stay safe around pools.

Why learning CPR is a vital skill for everyone

Sculpture event to fill park with art for one day

CREATIVE ANSWERS: Sculpture in the Park organiser, artist David Southgate, said Urunga had to look for new ways to attract visitors.

SCULPTURE in the Park is a one-day-only event at Urunga.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

New dating show strips down contestants

New dating show strips down contestants

IT’S SAID to be one of the most “diverse” dating shows to hit our television screens yet.

  • TV

  • 10th Jan 2017 7:13 AM

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Lily Collins' rose-coloured gown is spectacular.

All the fashion from the Golden Globes

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy overdosed when Sharon was battling cancer

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

Meryl Streep takes aim at Donald Trump in Globes speech

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

SCREEN legend makes impassioned plea against bullying.

Absolute beachfront living...

Lot 4 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $799,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 557m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

Absolute beachfront living...

Lot 5 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $799,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 559m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

Absolute beachfront living...

Lot 6 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $799,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 560m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

Absolute beachfront living...

Lot 14 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $799,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 602m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

Absolute beachfront living...

Lot 9 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $799,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 568m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

Absolute beachfront living...

Lot 12 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $750,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 560m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

Absolute beachfront living...

Lot 13 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $799,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 598m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

Absolute beachfront living...

Lot 10 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $770,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 577m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

Stunning Queenslander in Heritage Park

122a Heritage Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 5 3 5 $995,000

We invite you to take a look around this secluded Heritage Park property, a traditional Queenslander which radiates a sense of timeless elegance with exceptional...

Absolute beachfront living...

Lot 26 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $399,000

Wake to views of spectacular Sapphire Beach then simply stroll from your front lawn onto the beach for a morning jog. This large 464m2 lot (approx) offers direct...

HOUSE PRICES: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

We take a close look at sale prices, town by town

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!