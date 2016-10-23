Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

CANCER survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part, yet as one of life's greatest challenges, it can be just as hard watching someone you love fight the battle.

For Coffs Harbour's Christine Goulstone, the reality set in after she was called in for a second screening and told by a doctor there had been a small lump found in her milk duct.

It was a complete shock for Christine as she had no knowledge of cancer being in her family.

Christine said if she hadn't known the importance of having a screening, the life she lives now may not have been possible.

"It could have been a very different story," Christine said.

Two rounds of surgery were performed, followed by radiotherapy to make sure all the cancerous tissue was removed.

It was at this time Christine joined a local support group, the Coffs Harbour Breast Cancer Buddies.

Eight years later, she is now the second co-ordinator of the support group, welcoming members in all stages of their journey.

Christine said she joined the group because she had a good cancer journey and wanted to give something back, to support others going through the same experience.

In northern NSW, 300 women will be diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer this year alone.

Pink Ribbon Day is a nation-wide support group that raises funds to help those affected by these cancers, in their battle and recovery.

On Friday, more than 60 sites and 500 volunteers sold merchandise for Pink Ribbon Day in Northern NSW.

Funds raised contribute to cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, information and support services for people going through cancer.

For more information or to make a donation, call 1300 656 585 or visit pinkribbon.