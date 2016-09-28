Support needed to help hook important grant

REVITALISE: The council is applying for a grant to help begin a restoration project at Woolgoolga Lake.

NORTHERN Beaches community organisations are reaching out for community support to help Coffs Harbour City Council upgrade Woolgoolga Lake.

The Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Beaches Residents Association are encouraging locals to write to the council in support of its application for a Habitat Action Grant from the Department of Primary Industries.

It is hoped the grant will enable the council to begin the Woolgoolga Lake Aquatic Habitat Restoration Project, which aims to restore the riparian ecosystem of Woolgoolga Lake as well as control erosion and weeds.

Part of the application involves providing letters of support for the project.

The DPI said applications that demonstrate the support of local recreational fishers will be given preference.

To submit a letter of support, email the council's environmental project officer, Sally Spunner, sally.spunner@chcc.nsw.gov.au, by Friday September 30.