Supermoon Monday: the closest lunar view this century

8th Nov 2016 3:30 AM
Get outdoors next Monday with a lens. The Earth and Moon will be the closest they have been since January 26, 1948. PHOTO: IAN SPAGNOLO.
Get outdoors next Monday with a lens. The Earth and Moon will be the closest they have been since January 26, 1948. PHOTO: IAN SPAGNOLO.

THE lunar cycle is rolling towards a bright milestone next Monday, when the supermoon becomes the closest full moon experienced on Earth in the 21st century.

That's the tip NASA is giving this week urging everyone not to miss the astronomical spectacle.

Astronomers the world over say this is the day the Moon will be at its closest point to Earth in almost 69 years. 

The Moon's distance varies each month between approximately 357,000 kilometers and 406,000 km due to its elliptical orbit around the Earth 

Next Monday, the moon will be 356,509km from Earth, the closest it has been since January 26, 1948. 

Supermoons occur when a full or new moon passes closer to earth in its monthly orbit.  

This will take place on three occasions in 2016, October 16, November 14 and December 14. 

But the 'November Supermoon' next week is something special because it will be "the closest full moon to date in the 21st century", according to NASA.

It will become full just two hours after its closest approach to Earth, arguably making it an "extra-super Moon".

"It is not expected to appear again until November 25, 2034," NASA advised. 

Send us your shots from Supermoon Monday next week and we'll publish the best submissions.  

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour monday november 14 supermoon

