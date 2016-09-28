Super sopper for Westside

22°
28th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
Westside Tennis Club professional Allan Pade, Heather Welsh, club president Penne Slaviero and treasurer Richard Hennessy show off the club's new prized Super Sopper.
A COMPETITION that local Trish Welsh entered last year in relation to the APIA Sydney International has come up trumps for the Westside Tennis Club.

Nominating her favourite tennis legend, Trish nominated her mother Heather Welsh because she was still playing tennis at 92 years of age.

Being one of four winners in the statewide competition, Trish and her Mum travelled to Sydney for the finals of the 2016 APIA Sydney International.

Part of the prize was for Heather to nominate her favourite tennis club who would receive a $2000 Visa Card.

Westside Tennis Club was the nominated local club as she said she's "so impressed with the work being done with the local juniors by Allan Pade”.

Westside Tennis Club has put the $2000 to great use with the acquisition of a brand new super sopper which when pushed around the synthetic grass tennis courts, soaks up water on the courts which means getting back onto the courts quicker after rain delays.

