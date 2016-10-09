Students to benefit from VET Student Loans: Hartsuyker

COWPER MP Luke Hartsuyker said the Coalition Government's new VET Student Loans program is a "win-win" for students and taxpayers.

Mr Hartsuyker said the new policy program will ensure public funding is used only to support high quality vocational and skills courses.

The Cowper MP, who was the Minister for Vocational Education and Skills for five months after being the Assistant Minister for Employment for two years, said the VET Student Loans will be introduced from January 1 and will provide better value for money for local students and families, and weeding dodgy providers out of the system.

"The new VET Student Loans program is a big win for local students from Coffs Harbour down to Port Macquarie, and will help restore confidence in our vocational education system," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"The sweeping reforms announced this week include tougher barriers to entry for providers, considered loan caps on courses to contain costs, stronger course eligibility criteria aligned with business and industry needs, and a focus on students successfully completing courses.

"These changes will help ensure local VET students are equipped with skills that would lead to employment opportunities and meet the training needs of local businesses and industry."

The Coalition's outline for the new VET Student Loans program reveals its goals is to: