Students benefit from the books

FORGET lamington drives and cake stalls, the school community at Boambee Public is raising "healthy” funds with tzatziki dip and fetta salads.

It all started with Emma Booth, a casual teacher at the school who had the idea to create a cookbook.

"I have a passion for healthy food and to improve the health and well-being of children,” Emma said.

"By steering clear of typically unhealthy fund-raisers, our aim is to promote healthy eating and create an invaluable community resource which will encourage and inspire families to cook healthy, nourishing meals.”

The cookbook, Boambee's Best Bites, is a compilation of healthy recipes submitted by staff, students and families from the school, as well as community members.

All the recipes have been fully tested in class and Boambee's Best Bites includes photos of students cooking at school and at home as well as student drawings.

Emma approached local businesses and raised $3000 in sponsorship/advertising to enable the cookbooks to be published professionally and at no cost to the school so all money raised goes back to Boambee Public.

"I was fortunate to meet and liaise with many local business owners who also share a passion for health and was overwhelmed with the support for this project.”

Boambee's Best Bites features a variety of tasty, healthy recipes for treats like kebab snacks, apple & carrot pikelets and smoothies. Get your copy at the school, 30 Lindsay Rd, Boambee for $15.