Strong surf expected this weekend

Rachel Vercoe | 20th Jan 2017 4:40 PM
Strong surf conditions expected to hit the NSW coast this weekend.
Strong surf conditions expected to hit the NSW coast this weekend.

PEOPLE going near the ocean this weekend should take extra care with strong surf expected to hit the New South Wales coast.

Swimmers, surfers, rock fishers and boat users are warned by Surf Lifesavers and the Bureau of Meteorology with the powerful conditions expected from tomorrow, January 21.

Swells of between three and four metres are forecast with conditions significantly stronger offshore.

Surf Life Saving NSW said it is expected the southerly swell will gradually intensify throughout late Friday before peaking on Saturday afternoon as it travels up the coast.

The warning is in place for the coastline stretching from the Far South through to Tweeds Head and the Queensland border.

Surf Life Saving NSW Acting Operations Manager Andy Kent said, "we strongly urge people to be aware of their environment and the changing conditions.”

"Take the time to study a recent weather forecast before heading out and let others know what your plans are.”

Safety tips during dangerous surf conditions -

- Avoid rock fishing and water activities on exposed beaches/rock shelves.

- Only swim at patrolled beaches, between the red and yellow flags.

- Check the official Bureau of Meteorology forecast before undertaking rock fishing and water activities.

- Boaties should seek advice from Marine Rescue NSW and always wear a lifejacket.

- If witnessing an in water emergency dial 000.

Coffs Coast Advocate






