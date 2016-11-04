28°
Stretch your legs in Coffs tri build up

4th Nov 2016 4:59 PM
RUNNING ON: Pim Heaney crosses the line to the bcu Coffs TRI.
EXPERIENCED triathletes or those who want to give one a go for the first time can step up to the start to the Try a Tri.

The novice event, organised by Coffs Tri Club, will be held on Sunday, November 13 in the build-up to next year's bcu Coffs TRI.

The Coffs Tri Club offers two distances every race meet, a shorter 300m/10km/2.5km and a slightly longer 750m/20km/5km course, and is based on a handicap system with the aim of all competitors finishing around the same time.

It starts at 6.30am from the yacht club on a course very similar to the bcu Coffs TRI course if you are looking to tackle the fifth annual event to be held over March 4-5.

Entries for the 2017 bcu Coffs TRI are now open and an early bird offer will be available until November 25.

A number of events will be held, including the full distance headline event which is an age group ITU World Championship and NSW state championships qualifying race.

bcu Coffs TRI event director Sinclair Black said Coffs Harbour was the ideal location for a major triathlon.

To enter the bcu Coffs TRI, visit www.villagesports.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bcu coffs tri coffs tri club state championships triathlon village sports

