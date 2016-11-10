Storm relief

DISASTER: Farmers hard work was destroyed in June this year when Coffs Harbour was hit by an East Coast Low.

RAGING winds and flooding rains swept through banana farms just weeks before harvest, with damaging results.

After Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches were hit by the worst storm in more than 40 years in June, the Federal Government this week announced a storm damage fund offering grants up to $10,000.

The impact the East Coast Low had was devastating for some farmers - ripping mature trees, laden with fruit, out of the sodden ground.

"Many farmers end up unable to recover their losses,” Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said.

Local growers' association president Wally Gately said losses of up to 20% had made many growers rethink their future.

Farmers impacted by the storm who are eligible can now access further disaster assistance.

The funding will assist banana growers and oyster farmers throughout the region whose operations were impacted by the East Coast Low weather.

"The devastation caused by this year's East Coast Low and associated flooding has put a lot of our primary producers in financial hardship,” Mr Hartsuyker said. The grants have been made available under the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

The recovery grants are in addition to concessional loans and freight subsidy assistance already made available to primary producers in response to the disaster.

To apply for a recovery grant, primary producers in eligible local government councils can contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

Further information on disaster assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au and emergency.nsw.gov.au