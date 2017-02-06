Big Scoop of the Day: Free yogurt in Coffs Harbour

To celebrate International Frozen Yogurt Day Coffs Harbour's Yogurtland is this afternoon giving away free product until 7pm.

THAT old saying still rings true today - that the best things in life are free.

Just look at your bi-weekly local community newspaper.

Taking a leaf out of that book, Yogurtland is this afternoon in the midst of a great marketing ploy closing the tills for the day and offering free yogurt to every shopper to celebrate International Frozen Yogurt Day.

To celebrate International Frozen Yogurt Day Coffs Harbour's Yogurtland is this afternoon giving away free product until 7pm. Trevor Veale

After a sweltering run of hot weather, today reaching 30-degrees with strong winds to dry the lips, Yogurtland have answered the prayers of every school kid, sweet toothed tradie, businesswoman and thrifty pensioner.

To claim your free sample head down to the Park Beach Plaza store between now and 7pm this evening.

Tell them The Advocate sent you.