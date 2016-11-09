Still life exhibit is still the best

29°
9th Nov 2016 3:00 AM
ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.
ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

IT'S still the best. The Eutick Memorial Still Life Award (EMSLA) acknowledges and celebrates artistic excellence and is in its tenth successful year at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

"The EMSLA $20,000 art award encourages excellence and innovation in Australian still life painting," said Abigail Moncrieff, Acting Curator, Cultural and Community Services.

"It was the vision of Dr Mal Eutick who wanted to honour the memory of his parents while contributing to the artistic and cultural life of the city.

"This year we had over 220 entries from all over Australia and the 68 finalists include notable artists such as Leo Coyte, Laura Jones, Monika Behrens, Samuel Condon, Graham Marchant, Robyn Sweaney, Madeline Preston and Chris Hundt."

This year's judges are Nat Thomas, the artist and arts writer/cultural commentator, Michael Fitzgerald, writer and editor of Art Monthly Australasia and Dr Julie Fragar, Associate Lecturer, Fine Art, Queensland College of Art, Griffith University.

They will be announcing the winner at the opening of the EMSLA Festival on Friday, at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery. The winning work is automatically acquired by the Gallery for its collections.

As well as the announcement of the winner, opening night will feature the naming of the People's Choice Award winner and a performance by tenor Scott Muller, formerly a member of the world-renowned Ten Tenors.

Opening night marks the start of the weekend-long Festival which will include composer and performer Elena Katz-Chernin as well as classical music performances and artists and judges panel discussions.

The EMSLA exhibition will run until January 7.

Entry to opening night $20 online or $25 at door. Tickets coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/EMSLA

Pictured: Left: Studio by Ted Hilyer, Still Life Flowers by Monika Behrens and Skully by Peter Wade.

