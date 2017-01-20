Steady growth in a Coffs buyer's market

Boambee stood out as the region's most expensive suburb for houses with a $650,000 median sale price.

CERTAIN price ranges, rather than suburbs, have stood out as the Coffs region property market's strongest performers over the year to October.

CoreLogic RP Data's most recent Market Trends report makes it clear there is no shortage of buyers wanting to enter the Coffs market.

But there is still a severe shortage of properties available.

Boambee stood out as the region's most expensive suburb for houses with a $650,000 median sale price, just ahead of Moonee Beach with $622,500.

Sapphire Beach was third most expensive at $610,000 per house, followed by Upper Orora on $580,000 and Fernmount at $562,500.

Moonee Beach's $384,000 median sale price topped the unit market, ahead of Sawtell on $365,000, Korora at $359,000, Boambee East with $305,000 and Coffs Harbour's $295,750.

Bellingen Shire town Repton had the biggest annual price increase for houses with a 28.5% jump, while Urunga's 24.7% increase was the highest for units.

Nana Glen house prices fell 11.1%, making it the region's worst performer, while Woolgoolga underwent a significant 27.4% drop in unit prices.

The quickest turnover rate for houses was at Toormina with an average 41 days on the market, while Boambee East tipped the scales for units with an average 40 days from listing to sale.

Valla houses were toughest to sell with 141 days on the market on average, while Korora's 157-day wait until settlement was the slowest for units.

Unreal Estate Coffs Coast managing director Chris Hines said he did not expect any big surprises in the new year - although he was hoping for more homes to hit the market.

"It's all tickety-boo at the moment," he said.

"There's a bit of a wind-down towards Christmas, with most people slowing down, but we still have a fair few people looking for property.

"There has been less on the market this year than we've had in several years, and that's right across the state."

He could not put his finger on a stand-out suburb over the quarter.

"It's probably more of a stand-out range, really," he said.

"Anything in the $400,000-$500,000 range has been pretty strong, as it always is.

"Once upon a time we used to say it was the $300,000-$400,000 price range but prices have gone up.

"I think people are keeping their powder dry at the moment.

"I don't think there will be any dramas next year, I think we're still in for reasonable growth."

Arrawarra Headland houses demanded the highest average rent at $826 a week, with Woolgoolga topping the units rental market at $426 per week.

The lowest rental prices for houses were in Nambucca Heads on $330 a week, while Urunga units went for an average of $275.

SUBURBS TO WATCH

BOAMBEE

Size: About 14 sq km.

Predominant age group: 45-54 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 87.9% of homes owner-occupied.

MOONEE BEACH

Size: About 18 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 81.9% of homes owner-occupied.

SAPPHIRE BEACH

Size: About 8 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: More than $4000 a month.

Ownership: 71.3% of homes owner-occupied.

UPPER ORARA

Size: About 111 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 79.2% of homes owner-occupied.

SAWTELL

Size: About 3 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 60.7% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data