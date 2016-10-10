State inquest into Phillip Hughes' death begins

INQUEST: A coronial inquest into the death of Phillip Hughes will be held in Sydney this week.

A WEEK long coronial inquest into the death of former Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes will begin today in Sydney in an attempt to ensure such a event is not repeated.

Hughes, born in Macksville, died on November 27, 2014 after he was struck on the neck by a cricket ball in a NSW v South Australia Sheffield Shield match at the SCG.

In an attempted pull shot Hughes was struck in the vicinity of his vertebral artery by the fast delivery on November 25.

He collapsed shortly after where he remained motionless and received medical attention.

He was later transported to St Vincent's Hospital where he died two days later.

Cricket Australia commissioned an independent review, the Curtain Review, into the death of Hughes.

A spokesman of the Coroner's Court said the inquest would take place because Hughes' death was so unexpected.

He said evidence from the Curtain Review would be drawn on.

The spokesman said it was up to the State Coroner when to hand in the findings, but it could be before the week ends.

The State Coroner has the jurisdiction to make recommendations, particularly in the interest of public health and safety.

The review found Hughes was struck below the helmet line at such a force it caused a traumatic basal subarachnoid haemorrhage - bleeding to the brain.

In the Curtain Review, it was recommended players wore helmets which provided the most protection.

It was also suggested fielders nearby the batsman and wicket-keepers wear helmets and protective eye wear up at the stumps.