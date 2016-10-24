23°
State Government minister to address Coffs Harbour chamber

24th Oct 2016 5:30 AM
NSW Small Business Minister John Barilaro.
NSW Small Business Minister John Barilaro.

KEY State Government Minister John Barilaro, who holds three portfolios in the Baird Government,  will address the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce this week. 

Mr Barilaro will on Wednesday give a regional and business update speaking on developments across his three portfolios, as the Minister for Regional Development, Minister for Skills and Minister for Small Business.

Topics to be discuss include infrastructure prioritisation for the Coffs Coast, skills development for the region and retaining talent and small business matters including payroll tax, workers compensation, stamp duties and CTP insurance.  

After his address, Mr Barilaro will engage with business leaders in a Q&A session. 

"There are potentially some great opportunities for Coffs Harbour in the pipeline and this is a great opportunity for the business community to hear from the Minister, engage in some robust two way discussion on what lies ahead for Coffs Harbour and for you to voice your feedback on issues you may have or on matters which you feel are important for this region," Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce executive manager Garth Shipperlee said. 

"We need your support and I ask you to take some time out next Wednesday and attend this luncheon - bring a friend, client or some colleagues, it's not every day we are fortunate to have such a key Minister who oversees three very important portfolios visiting our town. 

The function will be held at C.ex Coffs on Wednesday from noon to 2pm. 

Tickets are $49 per person including lunch. To book phone 66514101 or email info@coffschamber.com.au

