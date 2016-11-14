Starters flag waved on Rally Australia week

THE World Rally Championships has shifted its attention to the Coffs Coast ahead of the start of Kennards Hire Rally Australia on Friday.

This morning saw rally week launch with a breakfast at Aanuka Resort attended by a number of leading WRC drivers and Rally Australia's 2016 ambassador three-time Olympic triathlete Emma Moffatt.

Leading the charge for Hyundai and Australasia will be Kiwi Hayden Paddon, who will be among the contenders trying to stop reigning World Champion Sebastien Ogier from claiming a fourth straight Rally Australia victory.

Paddon, a former WRC2 class winner in Coffs Harbour, is being tipped in rally circles to be a strong chance of a podium finish, but the Hyundai driver wouldn't entertain the idea until he sees the road conditions for himself.

"We are not focussed on the result specifically here, we are just focussed on doing the best we can, we enjoy this rally we enjoy the roads and we are going to be pushing 100%," Paddon said.

WRC driver Hayden Paddon talks ahead of Rally Australia: Hyundai's Kiwi driver Hayden Paddon is in Coffs Harbour ahead of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia, starting Friday.

"I'm really eager to get into the car. We have been looking forward to this rally all year, so just can't wait for Friday.

Dust has again been a talking point ahead of Thursday's shakedown especially given the lack of spring rain over the Coffs Coast.

"I think it is going to be a bit dry on the first pass, a lot of loose gravel so we will have to adjust accordingly," Paddon said.

Fans can turn out and meet the drivers during the rally show in the Coffs Harbour city centre on Thursday afternoon ahead of the opening stages on Friday.