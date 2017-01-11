34°
Stark figures reveal melanoma risk for teens

Jasmine Minhas | 11th Jan 2017 11:00 AM
CALLING FOR SUN SAFETY: 40% of adolescents forget to use sunscreen when swimming, according to the Cancer Council.
CALLING FOR SUN SAFETY: 40% of adolescents forget to use sunscreen when swimming, according to the Cancer Council. Nicola Brander / 194558

OVER 237 people on the Mid-North Coast will be diagnosed with melanoma this year according to worrying figures by the Cancer Council, and with hot weather forecast to potentially reach 35 degrees in the coming days the message is more vital than ever.

In the lead up to Australia Day teens along the Coffs Coast are being warned to make sure they are protected from the sun, with figures also showing almost 40% of adolescents forget to use sunscreen when swimming.

As part of Cancer Council NSW's Sun Sound campaign, a seven second jingle will be played hourly to help reinforce the sun safe message at over 100 pool and beach sites across NSW, including Coffs Harbour and Kempsey Memorial Pools.

Brenna Smith, Community Engagement Manager from Cancer Council NSW Northern Mid North Coast says the importance of practicing sun safety needs to be heeded by parents and adolescents.

"We know that sun exposure during the first 15 years of life greatly increases the risk of developing skin cancer later in life. Latest figures showing one in four Australian adolescents are getting sunburnt on summer weekends show there is cause for concern,” she said.

"With the upcoming Australia Day festivities teenagers are likely to spend the day at pools and beaches and will be exposed to UV radiation, which is the main cause of skin cancer.”

Ms Smith says parents should make sure teens pack sunscreen, sun safe hats, clothing and sunnies to make sure they are sun safe this summer.

The Sun Sound, which was introduced in 2009, will play hourly between 11am and 3pm on loudspeakers at beaches and pools during the summer.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  cancer council coffs coast melanoma mid north coast sun safety

