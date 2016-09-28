22°
Property

Spring property hard to find

28th Sep 2016 9:13 AM
SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.
SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell. BananaStock

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SPRING might be the "selling season" in real estate but this spring has had a slow start.

With only a few days left until the end of September, CoreLogic has recorded 60 residential sales for the month in the 2450 post code, compared with 95 in August and 110 in July. In September 2015 there were 130 sales.

There have been 14 sales in the 2452 postcode area in September, compared with 29 during the same month last year. The 2456 postcode area has seen 16 sales so far this month, compared with 38 last September.

The market is showing great strength in the buyer demand for properties and strong prices are being achieved.

Both units and houses have recorded strong price growth in the last 12 months; Coffs Harbour units are up 15% and houses have experienced an 8% rise. The median price for a Coffs Harbour house is now $432,000 and $297,750 for units.

Sawtell houses have risen 14.9% and units 17.5%. The median unit price is now $372,000 and for houses it's $574,500.

Woolgoolga homes increased by 5.5% to a median price of $430,000 and units 9.9% with a median price of $368,000.

Despite the growth in prices, many local agents are reporting that listings are lower than average for spring.

LJ Hooker CEO Grant Harrod said it's a trend being seen right around the country.

"The real estate atmosphere is strong due to the high demand from buyers thanks to record low interest rates and strong economic fundamentals such low unemployment rate," he said.

"However, the number of properties going for sale is considerably fewer than last year."

Mr Harrod said there are three main reasons why sellers are holding off putting their property on the market:

1. The buy before you sell conundrum

"For many years, and definitely when I was first in the market, vendors were encouraged to sell their home before they purchased their next property - after all, you didn't want to be paying two mortgages," Mr Harrod said.

"However, with the shift of the market many sellers are trying to buy before they sell their property, which in turn is holding up the flow of supply in many markets across Australia."

2. Price growth

Mr Harrod said price growth expectations are seeing potential home-owners sitting on their hands with the anticipation that their property will accrue more capital growth.

3. Investors short of choice

Mr Harrod said savvy investors are fluid in the investment choices they make.

"Traditionally they would sell if another asset class such as the share market, term deposit and bonds offered a higher return on investment. However, these other asset classes are under-performing at present. The combined capital growth and income return for residential property in Australia and the security of bricks and mortar are currently more attractive to investors than alternative investments," he said.

Mr Harrod said despite these three influences on listings home-owners are still reaping the benefits of active markets and house price growth.

"While investors may not be selling, they are still buying. Investor activity will continue to move as investors look to grow their portfolios, which will bode well for home-owners putting their property on the market this spring selling season."

Mr Harrod believes first home buyers will also be drawn back into the market after August's rate cut.

"When considering whether now is the right time to sell do your research to understand what the level of competition is in your local area and, some home-owners who have not had their property appraised in the last 12 months will be surprised to see the current worth of their home."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour, real estate, sawtell, woolgoolga

Just In

Lifeguard says shark sightings had increased not numbers

Lifeguard says shark sightings had increased not numbers

TWO great white sharks were spotted off Boambee beach this morning a day after the attack in Ballina.

Dumping tosses costs on charities and rates

FED UP: Lifeline's warehouse manager Marc Hutchinson and retail co-ordinator Jo Anne Auston are frustrated at the amount of rubbish dumped at the Toormina store.

Dumping costs charities and Coffs Coasts rate payers

Big prize on offer for the healthiest school canteen

HOMEGROWN: Grade 6 "Ministers for Health” Maggie McConnachie and Amilia Roberts help school canteen manager Meba Winter in the school's vegetable garden.

The Coffs Coast Healthy Canteen Awards kick off next term

Emma Moffatt calls it a day

BOWING OUT: Triathlete Emma Moffatt racing during the triathlon at the recent Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Emma Moffatt calls time on a great Olympic distance triathlon career

Local Partners

Daughter's dying wish leads to another Transplant Games

"YOU can't take your organs with you, but you can give someone a second chance at life.”

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Buskers are back and set to entertain

The Blackstreet Boys performing at the Club Coffs Buskers Village. 27 September 2014 Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

Catch the action of the Coffs Harbour International Buskers Festival

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard. The funny jokes are really funny; the sweet moments are really heartfelt.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

&quot;A Surprise Package&quot;

17 Hannaford Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 $390,000

Featuring 3 bedrooms with built in robes & ceiling fans plus a converted single garage to a 4th bedroom, there is also a lovely new bathroom separate wc. Freshly...

Opportunity knocks, a sound investment...

1/24 Vincent Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $189,000

Starting your investment portfolio or growing it, this two bedroom unit could be the perfect addition. Currently rented at $230 per week, returns on investment...

Prime position...Lots of privacy...And a pool!

11 Jabiru Court, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Are you after a home in a great location with a wonderful sense of space? Slightly elevated, yet level and in a sought after neighbourhood the location will...

Hesitateâ¦and you&#39;ll miss out!

8 Wagtail Close, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 2 $449,000

After a home with space and the 'feel good factor'? Then this is for you! Located in a tightly held neighbourhood this home offers 3 good sized bedrooms with...

Solid Beachside Home

8 Island View Street, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 1 1 $529,000

This solid two storey home enjoys a sweeping north aspect.There are two good sized decks for outdoor living.The main entry features a large foyer adjoing the...

HOLIDAY LIFESTYLE

74/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $229,000

If its lifestyle, you are after, then look no further, this low maintenance 3 bedroom home manufactured by TIMBERLINE HOMES is located in Gateway Lifestyle The...

A home that makes entertaining easy...

4 Jensen Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $529,000

An outstanding charming and comfortable home, nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, only minutes from shopping centres and Schools. This beautiful home is a perfect...

Simply Sawtell...

12 Dirrigeree Crescent, Sawtell 2452

House 3 2 2 549,000 ...

Located only two minutes from the vibrant main street of Sawtell, this three bedroom brick and tile home is bound to tick a lot of boxes. Perfectly positioned with...

Great CBD value...

22 Combine Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $347,000 ...

Located central to the heart of the CBD, this three bedroom home represents amazing value for first home buyers or investors alike. A fourth room with independent...

A perfect place to start...

7 Maple Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $315,000

Perfect starter home or even investment property. Conveniently located close to all amenities and perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac. Features of the home...

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start

Coffs region is hot property

The region’s housing market is looking up, with projects on the radar in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Units and houses are both pulling strong returns for Coffs

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction