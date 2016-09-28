Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

SPRING might be the "selling season" in real estate but this spring has had a slow start.

With only a few days left until the end of September, CoreLogic has recorded 60 residential sales for the month in the 2450 post code, compared with 95 in August and 110 in July. In September 2015 there were 130 sales.

There have been 14 sales in the 2452 postcode area in September, compared with 29 during the same month last year. The 2456 postcode area has seen 16 sales so far this month, compared with 38 last September.

The market is showing great strength in the buyer demand for properties and strong prices are being achieved.

Both units and houses have recorded strong price growth in the last 12 months; Coffs Harbour units are up 15% and houses have experienced an 8% rise. The median price for a Coffs Harbour house is now $432,000 and $297,750 for units.

Sawtell houses have risen 14.9% and units 17.5%. The median unit price is now $372,000 and for houses it's $574,500.

Woolgoolga homes increased by 5.5% to a median price of $430,000 and units 9.9% with a median price of $368,000.

Despite the growth in prices, many local agents are reporting that listings are lower than average for spring.

LJ Hooker CEO Grant Harrod said it's a trend being seen right around the country.

"The real estate atmosphere is strong due to the high demand from buyers thanks to record low interest rates and strong economic fundamentals such low unemployment rate," he said.

"However, the number of properties going for sale is considerably fewer than last year."

Mr Harrod said there are three main reasons why sellers are holding off putting their property on the market:

1. The buy before you sell conundrum

"For many years, and definitely when I was first in the market, vendors were encouraged to sell their home before they purchased their next property - after all, you didn't want to be paying two mortgages," Mr Harrod said.

"However, with the shift of the market many sellers are trying to buy before they sell their property, which in turn is holding up the flow of supply in many markets across Australia."

2. Price growth

Mr Harrod said price growth expectations are seeing potential home-owners sitting on their hands with the anticipation that their property will accrue more capital growth.

3. Investors short of choice

Mr Harrod said savvy investors are fluid in the investment choices they make.

"Traditionally they would sell if another asset class such as the share market, term deposit and bonds offered a higher return on investment. However, these other asset classes are under-performing at present. The combined capital growth and income return for residential property in Australia and the security of bricks and mortar are currently more attractive to investors than alternative investments," he said.

Mr Harrod said despite these three influences on listings home-owners are still reaping the benefits of active markets and house price growth.

"While investors may not be selling, they are still buying. Investor activity will continue to move as investors look to grow their portfolios, which will bode well for home-owners putting their property on the market this spring selling season."

Mr Harrod believes first home buyers will also be drawn back into the market after August's rate cut.

"When considering whether now is the right time to sell do your research to understand what the level of competition is in your local area and, some home-owners who have not had their property appraised in the last 12 months will be surprised to see the current worth of their home."