Spend some time in Woolgoolga community garden

GET INVOLVED: Volunteers putting some elbow grease into hoeing the Woolgoolga Community Gardens.

IF you're looking for something community driven to get involved in and love the outdoors, the Woolgoolga Regional Community Garden is for you.

Located in Scarborough St, Woolgoolga, the garden is designed to be a place where people come together to grow food in a community environment.

The emphasis is not only on the growing of food but creating a space for anyone to come and enjoy whether it's to garden, learn or to connect with others in the community.

There are multiple ways to get involved, from helping out at the communal gardens by watering, planting, improving the soil and composting to renting a private plot.

Food grown at the communal garden beds are for all to share in and contribute to.

The private plots can be rented for a year and are for people wanting to grow their own produce using the community's resources including water and tools.

Officially started less than three years ago, the community garden has received much appreciated support from the community through individuals, families, businesses and the local council.

To get involved visit the garden on Saturdays and Wednesdays between 8am and 12pm.