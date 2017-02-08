Soupie says thank you to Coffs Harbour community

27°
YOUR SAY: On behalf of all the volunteers and committee of the Coffs Harbour Uniting Church Soup Kitchen, it is my pleasure to offer our sincere and heartfelt thanks to each and every one of the donors and supporters who assisted us during 2016.

Some donations were big, some were small, but each and every one of them has helped us in our efforts to assist the marginalised of our community.

Some of the donors we know, and we have been able to say 'thank you' personally, but many of the donations are anonymous.

It doesn't matter - every donation is accepted with our gratitude.

Your donations in 2016 helped us provide a total of 13,593 meals to our diners (including more than 50 children); helped us provide 108 Crisis food packs, along with many swags, sleeping bags and blankets; and helped us provide 101 Christmas hampers.

In these few words, it would be impossible to individually name all our donors - as I said, there are many whose names we simply don't know.

However, I would be remiss if I did not give a very personal 'thank you' to the staff and students at Bishop Druitt College, whose donations in Term 4 formed the basis of our Christmas hampers.

To each and every one of you, whoever and wherever you are, may I extend our loudest-possible 'thank you', and I hope and pray that you will be with us in the journey for 2017.

With sincere thanks and a Happy New Year to you all

Phil Crofts 

Chairman, CHUC Soup Kitchen

