Sounds of summer to start again

WHICHEVER team claims the minor premiership at the end of this summer's cricket season will have proved itself a master across three forms of the game.

The first balls of the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association's season are being bowled this afternoon but the five teams playing in the first grade competition have a busy schedule ahead of them.

Their season will comprise of 10 one-day matches, five games played across two days and another five Twenty20 matches to be played on Thursday nights.

Association president Steve Meakins said the additional matches is a response to feedback from the players.

"There was a lot of talk about not enough cricket last year. There were a few whispers across the camp that they were paying big dollars for not a lot of cricket,” Meakins said.

"With 20 fixtures there now, they can't whinge about that.”

While the Twenty20 matches make up a quarter of the matches, Meakins said good performances in the longer formats of the game will be rewarded more on the premiership table.

"They (the Twenty20's) are weighted as half so there's three points for a win, two points for a draw, tie or washout and one point for turning up,” he said.

The season starts this afternoon with a pair of one-day games. Sawtell hosts Nana Glen which returns to first grade this season while Dorrigo will travel for its first match to face Coffs Colts.

CHDCA-ROUND 1

Sawtell v Nana Glen

Coffs Colts v Dorrigo

Bye: Diggers