Soil atlas to help unearth sustainable solutions

A NEW global atlas launched today in Federal Parliament aims to assist in the development of sustainable management solutions for food security, climate regulation and improved health.

The first Global Soil Biodiversity Atlas maps every country accompanied by a detailed, global analysis of soil organisms and threats to soil biodiversity.

Funded by the European Union, the Atlas was more than three years in the making and produced by a team of three scientists, who supported the global team of editors.

Member for Cowper, and Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Luke Hartsuyker and European Union Ambassador to Australia Sem Fabrizi officially launched the atlas today in Parliament.

Minister Hartsuyker said soil biodiversity was important for the Australian agricultural sector, which is central to the nation's crop, meat, poultry and clothing production.

"The soil atlas is an exciting new tool that will benefit the future of both Australian and global agriculture, by helping us better understand the diversity and importance of life below ground," Minister Hartsuyker said.

Mr Fabrizi said maintaining soil biodiversity was vital for the Australian economy.

"Australia was one of the most important countries in the world for biodiversity and it was exciting to present the atlas to the wider Australian public," Mr Fabrizi said.

The atlas has been downloaded more than 30,000 times and has had four million views since it was first published three months ago.

To find out more information about the Global Soil Biodiversity Atlas visit https://globalsoilbiodiversity.org/