So long graffiti, residents roll up their sleeves

Rachel Vercoe | 25th Oct 2016 5:30 AM
GRAFFITI BUSTERS: (from left) Felicity Box, David Box, Garth Shipperlee, Garry Keehn, Louise Morris and Rob Anderson.
GRAFFITI BUSTERS: (from left) Felicity Box, David Box, Garth Shipperlee, Garry Keehn, Louise Morris and Rob Anderson.

WE all know a part of Coffs Harbour that would be picturesque without that piece of unattractive graffiti littering the area.

If you're looking into doing your part for the community and the well-being of your view, Graffiti-busters are back and welcoming you with removal equipment.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser encourages community members to show their pride and remove the ugly, often offensive vandal tags.

 

EYESORE: Graffiti on Graham Drive North, Woolgoolga.
EYESORE: Graffiti on Graham Drive North, Woolgoolga.

"There's no better way of condemning graffiti and showing your pride in your community," Mr Fraser said.

Last year, Coffs Harbour had one of the highest participation rates for the graffiti clean-up operation.

Roll your sleeves up for October 30, to start clean up Coffs.

To volunteer, complete the online registration form by clicking here.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour graffiti-busters vandalism

