So Coughs Harbour when will the smoke clear?

1st Feb 2017 8:30 AM
smoke haze over woolgoolga Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
smoke haze over woolgoolga Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

THE Coffs Coast is choking under a blanket of smoke haze this morning, as a result of a large bushfire that is burning east of Grafton in the Yuraygir National Park and Candole State Forest.

The Fannings Trail fire has burned out 2350-hectares of scrub and is being contained by National Parks and Wildlife Service crews.

With a thick plume of smoke hanging over Coffs Harbour this morning there are suggestions from meteorolgists that the haze may begin to clear this afternoon as northerly winds change to a 12km easterly breeze, which hopefully will blow the veil of smoke off shore.

Tomorrow morning however, 17kmh winds from the north are expected to prevail again in the morning before another easterly change.

With the region in the grip of a heatwave over the next four days, a high fire danger is in place across much of the state.

The Mid North Local Health District advises elderly residents, those with asthma or breathing difficulties to remain indoors today and not to partake in strenous physical activity.

Coffs Coast Advocate
