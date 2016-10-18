26°
Snake season slithers into full swing

Keagan Elder
19th Oct 2016
SNAKE SEASON: Coffs Harbour snake catcher Steve McEwan, pictured with a coastal taipan (not found locally), warned snakes were on the move.
SNAKE SEASON: Coffs Harbour snake catcher Steve McEwan, pictured with a coastal taipan (not found locally), warned snakes were on the move. Keagan Elder

SNAKES are on the move but Coffs Harbour snake catcher Steve McEwan said commonsense should be enough to keep you out of trouble.

"They're very active, I saw one this morning (Monday)," he said.

Steve said people needed to ensure their yards were tidy to minimise the chances of snake encounters at home.

"If you don't want snakes, we clean up," he said.

Despite this warning, Steve said he had received plenty of call outs to remove snakes from people's gardens.

Steve said this time of year was when snakes were regularly active as they started to search for mates as breeding season gets into swing. He said male snakes often congregated and fought for a female.

To avoid being bitten, he advised wearing long trousers, closed shoes and using a torch at night.

If bitten, Steve said it was important to remember the first-aid steps of compression and immobilisation.

If you want a snake captured or identified, phone 0417766362 or visit the Coffs Snake Rescue Facebook page.

