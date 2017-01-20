Smokin' hot for Australia Day

BARBIE BOYS: Brett and Garth Morrison are all geared up for Australia Day with Weber product

AT THIS time of year you often hear the line, "Come round for a barbie.”

Life on the Coffs Coast in summer includes plenty of time eating outdoors with family and friends. Whether you have a hoard to feed or just don't want to mess up the kitchen by preparing dinner for two, there's nothing easier or tastier than firing up the barbie.

Two Aussie blokes who know all about barbecues are brothers Garth and Brett Morrison. These guys are the faces behind the long-established, local family business Morrisons Betta Home Living and they take their outdoor cooking seriously.

"We love to barbecue but you need the right equipment to get the job done properly and it doesn't get any better than Weber,” Garth said.

"They've been around a while but Weber is still the biggest-selling barbecue, with good reason. They are a quality product, delivering excellent results and you just can't beat the taste they generate.”

Adding to their already extensive range of indoor/outdoor cooking options, Morrisons Betta Home Living is also a specialist dealer in Weber and offers the entire range along with all the accessories. So whether you just like to chuck a couple of snags on the barbie or are a serious foodie who likes to experiment with flavour and technique, Weber is the gear for you.

"Apart from the original coal and kettle Webers that many people are already familiar with, we have the new smokers, which are popular in the US,” Garth said.

"These smokers are being embraced here as people discover the terrific flavours you can get using slow cooking, rubs and marinades.”

Using wood chips, Weber smokers cook meat "low and slow”, resulting in tender meat with heightened flavour.

"The slow cooking method gives you time to play with the kids or have a drink and chat with mates while the Weber does all the work.”

Morrisons Betta Home Living at 3 Gerard Dr, Coffs Harbour, is your one-stop Weber shop.

If you're planning on "firing up the barbie” for Australia Day, get in and see the boys.