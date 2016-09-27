Sixers bringing the big hits to Coffs

Australian spinner Stephen O'Keefe will be part of the Sydney Sixers team which will be playing in Coffs Harbour on December 16.

ONLY days before the Sydney Sixers start their Big Bash League campaign for the summer, they'll have one final warm-up match with Coffs Harbour chosen to be the venue.

The lights at C.ex Coffs International Stadium will shine brightly on Friday, December 16 when the Sixers play against Hong Kong.

The match cements Coffs Harbour as a leading cricket destination in regional Australia following the Sheffield Shield match played here in February as well as the upcoming women's One Day Internationals between Australia and South Africa to be played at the Stadium on November 27 and 29.

Sixers and Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe said the match will an important hitout.

"The guys are fortunate enough to be heading to Coffs Harbour which will be four days before our first BBL match," O'Keefe said.

"It's vitally important that we hit the ground running and we're at top speed at that time of year, but not only that it's important that we get out there and showcase our skills to the local people of Coffs Harbour."

Along with the match, the Sixers will host a cricket clinic on the Friday afternoon with the players passing on some of their cricket knowledge to the local community between 4pm and 5pm.

Hong Kong Cricket Club CEO Tim Cutler said the opportunity to come to Australia and showcase the talents of Hong Kong players would be hugely beneficial.

"The opportunity to play in the country, and experience country NSW life is a great opportunity for the guys and will be a great character building experience," said Cutler.

"Australia only probably got a taste of what Hong Kong has to offer with Ming Li being the Sixers community rookie last year...so this is another great chance for Australians, and especially country Australians, to see what talent there is in Hong Kong."