News

Six-storey apartment plan riles residents

1st Feb 2017 4:00 PM
A $3 million multi-apartment block is proposed for the Camperdown St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.
A $3 million multi-apartment block is proposed for the Camperdown St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A PROPOSED $3-million apartment block in one of the Coffs Harbour Jetty's fastest changing streets is yet another example of the city's push towards high density housing.

Developer Robert Shone Constructions has a development application pending before Coffs Harbour City Council to demolish an existing single storey home at 31 Camperdown St and build the high-rise apartment block on the 750m2 site.

Residents surrounding the site are opposing the DA saying their views of the Jetty will be lost and the apartment block with cast shadows over their properties.

A $3 million multi-apartment block is proposed for Camperdown St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.
A $3 million multi-apartment block is proposed for Camperdown St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty. Contributed

The DA was lodged with the council July last year and has undergone a number of amendments.

It is expected to go before Coffs Harbour City Council for development consideration next week.

This latest development follows the construction of the nearby Pandanus Apartments near the Jetty Shopping Village proving demand for high density apartments at the Jetty.

The existing home at 31 Camperdown St, the proposed site for the $3 million multi-apartment block.
The existing home at 31 Camperdown St, the proposed site for the $3 million multi-apartment block. Google Streetview

A $3 million multi-apartment block is proposed for Camperdown St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.
A $3 million multi-apartment block is proposed for Camperdown St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty. Contributed

Peter O'Brien, who lives next door to the proposed apartment development said a group of residents were opposed to the height of the development.

"Changes were made to the height restrictions in the area under changes to the Coffs Harbour LEP a few years ago,” Mr O'Brien said.

"What I would like to see is the council adopting restrictions on floor space ratios on development blocks.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  apartment camperdown st coffs coast coffs harbour jetty development real estate

Just In

Fisherman lures great white shark near boat with tuna

Fisherman lures great white shark near boat with tuna

A LARGE '4.8 metre' great white shark filmed off Nambucca Heads made waves on social media this week.

Think it's hot on the Coffs Coast? Worst to come

Sun rise scenes near The Jetty at Coffs Harbour.

Little respite from hot conditions expected for days

Six-storey apartment plan riles residents

A $3 million multi-apartment block is proposed for the Camperdown St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

Residents say apartment block will claim their views

Major project secures Coffs Coast water supply

Coffs Harbour City Council has installed a new 5km pipeline from Karangi Dam.

Coffs Harbour City Council says it has secured city's water supply

Local Partners

Impressive tribute to the Year of the Rooster

Owners of the Midway Store on Harbour Dr sure have a right to be cocky with their new mural.

Toys for boys - really?

This week's column from Business and Professional Women

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Things to do on Australia Day on the Coffs Coast

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Toormina Hotel has a big day of family activities planned for Australia Day. Check out your local venues Facebook page for details.

Coffs Coast's Australia Day activities

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

COMEDIAN Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in first I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! tucker trial

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Beachside Beauty - Family Oasis

6 Coastwatch Close, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 Auction

Set in an idyllic elevated position in this prestigious beachside enclave, the home is a short walk to the Korora Bay Beach. Brilliantly designed to capture...

PRIME CAFE / RETAIL IN STUNNING LOCATION - OCCUPY OR INVEST

Shop 31/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 Expressions of...

FOR SALE OR LEASE Brand New Retail Shop/ Office located ground level of the prestigious beachfront "Equinox" Building. Situated within strolling distance to...

Funky Korora Beach Home!

11 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 $549,000

The owners of this wonderful property have committed to a lifestyle change and are motivated to sell. Highly sought after locality within easy walking distance to...

Jetty Lifestyle Apartment - Brand New

2/144 Edinburgh Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $809,000 ...

Located in the sought after Jetty precinct these cleverly designed apartments are in a boutique complex of only six. Apartment 2 comes with the extras, captures...

Room for the Family, the Horses and the Toys...

29A Gould Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 1 $649,000

An excellent opportunity for those seeking a tree change without the hassle of a long commute. This home is situated just 12 minutes south of Coffs CBD and even...

Sapphire Beachfront Apartment...

37/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $420,000

Located on the third floor of Sapphire Beachfront Apartments to maximise the ocean and island views, this 3 bedroom apartment features large, open plan living and...

Two adjoining sites - 1400m2. Dual-frontage R4 zoned on the CBD fringe.

102 Albany Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 5 2 $875,000 ...

An enviable lifestyle, thriving commercial precinct and vibrant cafÃ© culture define the central hub of Coffs Harbour. With projects such as the new Coffs Central...

Two adjoining sites! Dual-frontage R4 zoned on the CBD fringe!

102 Albany Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $875,000 ...

An enviable lifestyle, thriving commercial precinct and vibrant cafÃ© culture define the central hub of Coffs Harbour. With projects such as the new Coffs Central...

Beach at Your Door Step

2 Diggers Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $869,000

Diggers Beach family home presented in A1 condition, main home is recently renovated throughout, the front entertainment deck has an ocean view and captures the...

Exclusive Headland address with Unique Views.

6/1 Five Islands Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $850,000 ...

This immaculate villa terrace home is perfectly positioned capturing a unique snapshot of the best of what Coffs Harbour has on offer with breathtaking...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Auction breaks Moonee Beach sale record

RECORD PRICE: This Estuary Dr home sold for 1.355 million at the weekend

An Estuary Dr property has achieved a record residential price

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!