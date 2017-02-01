Six-storey apartment plan riles residents

A $3 million multi-apartment block is proposed for the Camperdown St at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

Developer Robert Shone Constructions has a development application pending before Coffs Harbour City Council to demolish an existing single storey home at 31 Camperdown St and build the high-rise apartment block on the 750m2 site.

Residents surrounding the site are opposing the DA saying their views of the Jetty will be lost and the apartment block with cast shadows over their properties.

The DA was lodged with the council July last year and has undergone a number of amendments.

It is expected to go before Coffs Harbour City Council for development consideration next week.

This latest development follows the construction of the nearby Pandanus Apartments near the Jetty Shopping Village proving demand for high density apartments at the Jetty.

The existing home at 31 Camperdown St, the proposed site for the $3 million multi-apartment block.

Peter O'Brien, who lives next door to the proposed apartment development said a group of residents were opposed to the height of the development.

"Changes were made to the height restrictions in the area under changes to the Coffs Harbour LEP a few years ago,” Mr O'Brien said.

"What I would like to see is the council adopting restrictions on floor space ratios on development blocks.”