Drug strikeforce swoops on Coffs, six charged in raids

POLICE have charged six people in Coffs Harbour this month following an ongoing drug investigation.

Strike Force Groote was established in July 2016 to investigate supply of methylamphetamine in the Coffs Harbour area.

On Thursday officers attached to Strike Force Groote and Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command arrested two women, aged 37 and 19, in Bailey Ave.

Following inquiries, officers conducted a search warrant at a home in Apollo Dr where they arrested a 47-year-old man.

Officers from Strike Force Groote also later arrested a 37-year-old man in Sawtell.

All four were conveyed to Coffs Harbour Police Station and were charged with a range of drug offences.

The 37-year-old woman was charged with four counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug - large quantity, conspiracy t supply prohibited drug - large commercial quantity, possess prohibited drug, possess prohibited weapon and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.

The 37-year-old man was charged with supply prohibited drug, six counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity and supply prohibited drug - commercial quantity.

They were both refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Friday.

The 19-year-old woman was charged with knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, possess prohibited drug and supply prohibited drug.

The 47-year-old man was charged possesses prohibited drug, and two counts of supply prohibited drug.

They were both granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, January 23.

Earlier this month, on Wednesday, December 7 strike force detectives executed four search warrants at one unit in Coffs Harbour, two units in North Boambee Valley and a home in Tyringham.

During the searches, police located stolen property, a replica gun, a crossbow, soft body armour, six motor vehicles, a jet ski and methylamphetamine.

Following inquiries, a 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of supply prohibited drug, unauthorised possession of pistol and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.

She was refused bail to Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday, December 8 where she was refused bail again to reappear at the same court on Tuesday 24 January 2016.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with possess prohibited drug.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday 17 January 2017.

Inquiries are continuing and further arrests are expected.