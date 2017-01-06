26°
News

Silent, quick and devastating

Jasmine Minhas | 6th Jan 2017 4:00 PM
Lifesavers Greg Hackfath and Daley Bear watch over Park Beach.
Lifesavers Greg Hackfath and Daley Bear watch over Park Beach. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COFFS Harbour lifeguard Greg Hackfath has been patrolling the coast's beaches for about 20 years now, and one can safely assume he's seen it all.

"Most people think it would be a noisy incident from what they see in movies, but it just doesn't happen like that in real life,” he laments over the horrific 18 drownings that have taken place in NSW since Christmas.

"It's silent, and quick.”

Four of the recent drowning deaths have been on the North Coast.

"You could be sitting 2-4 metres away from someone who's drowning and you wouldn't even know,” Mr Hackfath says.

Arguably the most high-profile drowning case on the North Coast this holiday season has been the death of Geoffrey Blackadder, who died tragically on Boxing Day while trying to save his brother's grandchildren at Wooli Beach.

Mr Hackfath said that while no drownings had happened on Coffs Coast beaches, near-drownings were still an issue.

He revealed an incident occurred at Coffs Creek which saw some children encounter trouble after swimming out of their depth, while a parent then also found themselves in trouble when trying to rescue them.

A few people were apparently swimming near McCauleys Head and were taken 1.5km away from the patrol flags after getting caught in a rip.

Again, a person who attempted to rescue them found themselves in trouble.

Mr Hackfath says people attempting rescues are putting themselves in danger because they often are not prepared for the conditions, where a floatation device is essential.

"It's a spontaneous reaction when you see someone struggling in the water, but you've got to respond, not react,” he said.

"You need a floatation device to hold on to to keep yours and the other person's head above water.

"It's hard enough for us, but if the average person jumps in without a floatation device, they're going to become a victim.”

Mr Hackfath adds that following a simple two rules can be the difference between life and death when swimming - never go somewhere alone, and only swim at patrolled beaches.

This summer he has found most swimmers are following the rules to keep themselves safe, but admits trouble always arises from the few who fail to swim in the flag area.

"Drowning is tragic at best, but I believe it is preventable,” he said.

Coffs Coast Advocate
The power of pink and a hardworking trust

The power of pink and a hardworking trust

THE Pink Silks Perpetual Trust will proudly stage the 11th annual Pink Silks Race Day at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Sunday.

Silent, quick and devastating

Lifesavers Greg Hackfath and Daley Bear watch over Park Beach.

Lifeguards say near-drownings have been a problem in Coffs.

I Am Summer captures the sights of the Coffs Coast

Kalli cooling off - User Contributed

I Am Summer photography competition highlights the best of Coffs

Lights, camera action Coffs

GRAND PRODUCTION: Kate Howat and Dave Horsley of the Screenwave International Film Festival.

Screenwave International Film Festival returns to Coffs today

Local Partners

Silent, quick and devastating

According to reports, 4 of 18 drownings in NSW since Christmas occurred on the North Coast, with local lifeguards saying Coffs has had numerous near-drownings.

Fines up to $20,000 for illegal fireworks

Let the experts do the fireworks.

Hefty fines and big risks with in-house firecrackers

Sculpture event to fill park with art for one day

CREATIVE ANSWERS: Sculpture in the Park organiser, artist David Southgate, said Urunga had to look for new ways to attract visitors.

SCULPTURE in the Park is a one-day-only event at Urunga.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Hilary Duff finds dating tough

Hilary Duff finds dating tough

Hilary Duff thinks she's terrible at dating because usually she's only attracted to one man a year.

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

Tom Holland up against Anya Taylor-Joy for Rising Star BAFTA

Holland has been nominated for the 2017 EE Rising Star BAFTA Award

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

George Michael's mother was desperate to shield him from gay "gene"

It's official: Adele reigned supreme in 2016

Singer Adele

BRITISH singer was the highest-selling artist in Australia in 2016.

Pilot tried to speed up landing when Carrie Fisher fell ill

The 911 call for Carrie Fisher has been made public

Neat Industrial Shed - Excellent Positioning - Value Buying

2/5 Wallis Avenue, Toormina 2452

Commercial 0 0 $155,000

An excellent opportunity exists to secure a versatile, quality industrial shed in a prime location with excellent access and street frontage. Offering 112m2 of...

Wow, 5 bedroom, 3 living, 4 car garage and pool in Diggers Beach!...

35 Timbertops Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $949,000 ...

Rarely is a stylish property of this impressive size in this dress circle location with ocean glimpses sitting proudly on the crest of prestigious Timbertops Drive...

Life Could Be A Holiday

113/64 Newman Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 1 1 1 $80,000

Life could be a holiday all year round in this self-contained, relocatable home located in Sunset Caravan Park, Woolgoolga. Situated on a generous site, in a quiet...

1012m2 Woolgoolga block, North facing, ocean &amp; island views

21 Nelson Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 $659,000

Woolgoolga is booming! And these north facing, island and ocean view blocks are selling fast. Boasting a huge 1012 m2 block, medium to high density Zoning and only...

Private, quality, seclusion...

113 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

A superb family home with spectacular views and located close to beaches, shops and estuary. A modern contemporary layout in a private location with a generous...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $540,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Renovated cottage on the CBD fringe

16 Prince James Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $369,000

Located only moments from the main street, CBD, shops and marina that Coffs Harbour is famous for, you will find this cute cottage that has seen a recent...

Beach Home, Excellent Entertainer

10 Coral Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 $349,000

Wow, this beach home has been really well set out with two living areas, two massive bedrooms; sleep out with extra toilet and an amazing well-constructed deck.

Amazing Modern Home Nestled in Woolgoolga

2/21 Fawcett Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 3 $780,000

Nestled at the top of the hill with only minutes' walk to beach & central Woolgoolga this modern contemporary built weatherboard home is a must to inspect. Upper...

Home Sweet Home

1 McIntosh Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000 ...

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home located in a very popular area sitting high on a corner block will tick all the boxes, it has been...

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Stunning coastal panorama at Woolgoolga

BREATHTAKING: The views are spectacular from 107 Arrawarra Forest Rd

Enjoy panoramic views of the northern beaches every day

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!