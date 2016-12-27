Significant congestion on Pacific Highway in Macksville

Motorists are being advised to stay patient and exercise caution.

HEAVY holiday traffic and lengthy delays are continuing to significantly impact the Pacific Highway in Macksville today.

Northbound traffic is queued 11km, adding at least 30 minutes of extra travel time according to the Transport Management Centre.

Heavy traffic has seen delays on the Pacific Highway intermittently in Macksville since Thursday, December 22.

Motorists are being advised to stay patient, exercise caution and allow for plenty of extra travel time when planning trips.

For updates on the traffic conditions visit Live Traffic NSW.