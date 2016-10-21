Shouts for new Coffs pub owner

DRINK UP: Owner of The Coast Hotel Michael Cherote has put the pub on the market.

FAST approaching 10 years as the man behind the bar at The Coast Hotel publican Michael Cherote has put the pub on the market.

Living in Sydney with his family, Michael said it was a hard life being split from his family although he had few regrets.

Michael bought the pub in March 2007 as a new business venture to add to the night club he once owned in Kings Cross, Baron's Night Spot.

The Coast Hotel, formerly called The Fitzroy Hotel, caught Michael's eye after it was renovated and just at the right price on the market.

"We looked in Sydney but it was a bit dear," he said.

Michael said Coffs Harbour offered the perfect mix of city and country but after almost 10 years he believes it is time to move on and is open to expressions of interest.

"I enjoy it, it's a great lifestyle," he said.

Michael said there had been both good and bad years over the past decade but the market was looking up.

Known as the night spot to attract the slightly older crowd, Michael said the pub had started to broaden its reach with a number of DJ sets throughout the week.

Michael said DJs performed downstairs on Thursday nights, while on Fridays and Saturdays they performed upstairs while live bands entertained the crowds downstairs.

While Michael hopes to sell the pub he said he would be happy to stay on.

To arrange an inspection, phone JP Hotel Brokers on 6362 3199 or visit jphotels.com.au.