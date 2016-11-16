27°
Shoppers attitudes are appalling towards retail staff

16th Nov 2016 3:00 PM
Why is the general attitude towards retail staff diminishing?
Why is the general attitude towards retail staff diminishing?

An Advocate reader has slammed the general attitude of shoppers towards retail staff.

Tell us your thoughts is common courtesy fast becoming a thing of the past?

WE ALL think it's wrong to be a bully, right? And we all believe that it's both an individual and collective responsibility to stand up to bullies, right?

Well, apparently, it seems that bullying is okay when the victim is a retail employee.

Retail employees are often the most vulnerable workers in our community.

They are frequently young, inexperienced and poorly paid.

Their job tenure is often casual and unprotected.

This makes them an easy target for those gutless bullies who get their kicks by abusing and berating them for the slightest misdemeanour.

What makes these bullies the most gutless in our community is that they know their hapless victims cannot protect themselves without fear of dismissal.

And sadly, it's not always a customer committing the act. Some managers can be bullies for the same reason.

It's time as a community we stood up for our army of retail employees. Bullying is not okay in any circumstance. The adage that "the customer is always right” is a complete nonsense when that customer is behaving like a moron. So, if you see one of these bullies strutting his or her gutless behaviour, confront them. Let them know that their behaviour is way out of line. Call the manager out and have him or her share the responsibility of confronting the bully.

And finally, if you are the kind of customer that has anger issues when shopping, then stay at home and shop online.

We don't want you in our retail community.

Simon Young

Coffs Coast Advocate
