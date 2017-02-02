Shocking scene you can't tune out from and unwatch

The graphic ad in which a pedestrian is killed by a car, produced to stop a rise in such deaths happening on Australian roads.

A YOUNG woman is struck by a vehicle, as she walks down a street with earphones in listening to music in a hard-hitting ad from the Pedestrian Council of Australia.

The song the young woman is listening to is cut short along with her life, as tyres screen and viewers are exposed to the terrible thud and graphic reality of a person being fatally wounded by a moving vehicle.

The confronting advertisement entitled Don't Tune Out uses shock value to try and reduce the number of pedestrians killed in similar incidents.

"This is the most powerful ad we've ever done," the Pedestrian Council's Harold Scruby told media.

"Everyone who's seen it is pretty shocked by it."

