Sharp turns the tides for a QS tour start

AFTER taking time out of the water to focus on a carpentry apprenticeship in Sydney, talented Coffs Coast surfer Jayke Sharp is back home and chasing a start on the WSL Qualifying Series.

Sharp is competing at the QS Australian leg at Cabarita Beach this week as part of the 2017 Telstra Stores Tweed Coast Pro.

Sharp had a seriously impressive junior career, competing in the World Junior Championship and memorably took down Julian Wilson in a Pro Junior Final at Burleigh Heads.

After the 2013 Australian Open, Sharp took some time off to focus on a trade.

In 2017 he has rekindled his love for competing and is looking as sharp as ever.

The powerful natural-footer was on a tear at Cabarita on day 1 on Wednesday, slicing and gouging the wind swept right-handers to post a heat total of 14.50 to progress into Round three.

"I'm really enjoying being back at a contest," Sharp said.

"I moved from Coffs Harbour to Sydney to do my carpentry apprenticeship, so I kind of gave up on the competitive surfing thing for about five years.

"I moved home at the start of last year and started surfing again and just began to feel really good with it. After getting a year under my belt I just thought it would be cool to have a crack in a comp and If I go well I go well and If I don't I don't.

"I've got really low expectations at the moment but if I keep making heats I might have to re-access where I'm at in my competitive career."