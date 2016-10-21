Shark meshing considered for beaches

Last shark registered by the SharkSmart Ap on Saturday, September 24. NSWDPI aerial team took a photo of the 4m White Shark at Fingal Head. It was monitored by lifeguards.

THE North Coast Shark Management Strategy Stakeholder Group met yesterday to discuss the first steps in the development of a six-month trial of shark meshing nets on the NSW north coast.

The council, local businesses, surf lifesaving and other community groups attended the meeting organised by the NSW Department of Primary Industries on Thursday in Ballina.

The DPI discussed with stakeholders plans to introduce nets as a complementary measure to existing shark mitigation measures, which include SMART drum lines, aerial surveillance, drones and VR4G listening stations.

The NSW Government is committed to trialling new technologies in order to keep beachgoers safe.

Engagement and consultation with the local community will underscore the government's approach.

Other trials currently in place, such as SMART drum lines and aerial surveillance, have produced exceptional outcomes.

To date, there have been 41 great white and five bull sharks tagged on SMART drum lines.

Community engagement and consultation on the proposed trial will continue in coming weeks to inform the local community on the process and, most importantly, to hear their views.