Shark and whale spotted off Coffs Harbour shores

A SMALL shark was spotted by a surfer at Diggers Beach this afternoon but caused little concern for beach goers.

Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath said the shark, which was unidentified, was two metres long at most.

"They don't usually get dangerous until they get to that two-and-half metre size,” Mr Hackfath said.

Mr Hackfath said about half the ocean goers left but surfers continued.

"We haven't shut the beach,” he said.

Mr Hackfath said the shark was chasing a bait ball of fish but had since moved on.

Beach goers at Park Beach were treated to another spectacle this afternoon when a small whale swam in close to the shore twice this afternoon.

Mr Hackfath said the whale, about six metres long, swam into the breakwater about 1.30pm and then returned again at 2pm.