28°
News

Shark and whale spotted off Coffs Harbour shores

Keagan Elder
| 26th Oct 2016 3:39 PM
SHARK SPOTTED: A small shark was spotted at Diggers Beach this afternoon.
SHARK SPOTTED: A small shark was spotted at Diggers Beach this afternoon. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A SMALL shark was spotted by a surfer at Diggers Beach this afternoon but caused little concern for beach goers.

Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath said the shark, which was unidentified, was two metres long at most.

"They don't usually get dangerous until they get to that two-and-half metre size,” Mr Hackfath said.

Mr Hackfath said about half the ocean goers left but surfers continued.

"We haven't shut the beach,” he said.

Mr Hackfath said the shark was chasing a bait ball of fish but had since moved on.

Beach goers at Park Beach were treated to another spectacle this afternoon when a small whale swam in close to the shore twice this afternoon.

Mr Hackfath said the whale, about six metres long, swam into the breakwater about 1.30pm and then returned again at 2pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour diggers beach park beach shark spotted whale spotted

Shark and whale spotted off Coffs Harbour shores

Shark and whale spotted off Coffs Harbour shores

A SMALL shark was spotted by a surfer at Diggers Beach this afternoon but caused little concern for beach goers.

Man suffers severe facial injury in CBD assault

CRIME SCENE: A man suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Coffs Harbour last night.

Man suffers severe facial injury in CBD assault

Appeal for information over assault on woman

Police are appealing for information in relation to an assault on a woman in Woolgoolga in February.

Police release description of man wanted over assault

Tributes paint bright picture of Coutts Crossing mum

Gay Ebeling from Woolworths speaks at the funeral of Jodie Spears.

Woolworths colleagues among mourners to pay tribute to Jodie Spears

Local Partners

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

MEL Small had already gone into labour when she learned of the tragic fate of her sister Jodie Spears.

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

The Facebook profile of Jodie Jeffs Spears, pictured with her husband James Spears.

"We thought of her a family, we feel like we've lost a sister."

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

THE film's title Never Go Back should serve as a warning to fans who liked the first film.

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on social media.

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon confirm relationship on Instagram.

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

MOVIE REVIEW: This spy comedy is a case of double-oh no

LOOKING FOR THE JOKES: Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from the movie Keeping Up With The Joneses.

Keeping Up with the Joneses

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

This will catch your eye...

6 Palm Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $365,000

This eye catching split level home is special in so many ways. Located very close to the Coffs Harbour CBD in an elevated position at the end of a cul-de-sac with...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $424,950

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

Bonville Paradise

386 Gleniffer Road, Bonville 2450

House 3 2 5 $629,000

This pristine and private property located in sought-after Bonville, is a tucked-away gem. The authentic 3 bedroom log cabin, built from local timber, sits on a...

Rare Jetty Apartment, Top Floor, Ocean Views, Lock-up Garage

5/4 Solitary Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

2 bedroom top floor apartment, enjoying one of the best spots, in an already tightly held block. Positioned near the crest of Beacon Hill. This light, bright and...

NEW LISTING

46 Paddymelon Circuit, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $555,000

With generous open plan interiors, expansive outdoor entertaining areas and an ideal location in a tranquil estate surrounded by National park and bushland, this...

Modern Home in Sought After Location

8 Brennan Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $539,000

Absolutely immaculate and meticulously maintained, this home presents like new...In fact it basically is. Architecturally designed and quality built just 12 months...

Nothing Else Comes Close...

15 Discovery Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 7 $725,000

The entry statement to this property is the first sign that here is something really special! With stone, timber and rendered walls to the front boundary, entry to...

Neat &amp; Sweet

18 Jackwood Grove, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $355,000

Good things do come in small packages, and 18 Jackwood Grove is a perfect example! Constructed by Perry Homes in 2009, the home has been meticulously maintained...

&quot;Large acreage close to the Beach&quot;

561A Solitary Is Way, Moonee Beach 2450

House 5 3 7 $950,000

It is rare to come across a sizeable acreage so close to the beach and shopping centre of Moonee Beach. The home is perched on the highest point of the land with...

&quot;Peace &amp; Tranquility&quot;

17 Lyndhurst Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 5 3 4 $755,000

Positioned on a near level 2.6 acres, this lovely family home is situated in Heritage Park and currently one of the most sought after addresses. Located at the end...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Politicians promise homebuyers a helping hand

PROMISE: Canberra has plans to address housing affordability.

How Coffs can help fix housing affordability

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June