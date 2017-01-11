Severe storms likely to hit Coffs Coast: BoM

STORM WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

SEVERE thunderstorms likely to produce damaging winds and possibly hail may hit the Coffs Coast in the coming hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning this afternoon for Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

The Bureau forecast the storm may also affect Grafton, Port Macquarie and Tenterfield.

It is advised you move your car under cover or away from trees, secure loose items around your house, unplug electrical devices and keep children and pets indoors.

The next warning will be issued by 5.35pm.