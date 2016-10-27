Severe storms forecast to hit Coffs and Mid North Coast

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to hit Coffs Harbour over the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas which included Coffs Harbour, Lismore, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle, Coraki, Alstonville, Tabulam and Maclean.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for damaging wind in #NENSW. Keep up to date at https://t.co/JKENJbDwYP pic.twitter.com/UMygNsA0E5 — BOM New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) October 27, 2016

It is expected the storms will likely produce damaging winds and large hail stones.

It is advised to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose items around houses and to stay away from fallen power lines.

The next storm warning is due to be issued at 7.30pm.