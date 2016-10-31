27°
Severe storms forecast for Coffs Coast this evening

31st Oct 2016 4:34 PM Updated: 4:41 PM
STORM WARNING: BOM has forecast possible severe storms for the Coffs Coast.
STORM WARNING: BOM has forecast possible severe storms for the Coffs Coast.

SEVERE thunderstorms are possible on the Coffs Coast in the next several hours following earlier storm activity.

The Bureau of Meteorology released a severe thunderstorm warning for Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Dorrigo, Nambucca Heads, Macksville.

The storm warning also extended to Grafton, Casino, Coraki, Evans Head, Yamba and Maclean.

At 1.40pm today, a 113kmh wind gust from a fast moving storm was recorded at the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport.

The State Emergency Services advises people move their cars under cover, secure loose items around homes, stay away from fallen power lines, unplug electrical appliances, stay indoors and avoid using the phone during the storm.

The next warning is due to be released at 5.40pm.

Topics:  bom coffs coast weather severe storm warning

