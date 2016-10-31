Severe storms forecast for Coffs Coast this evening

STORM WARNING: BOM has forecast possible severe storms for the Coffs Coast.

SEVERE thunderstorms are possible on the Coffs Coast in the next several hours following earlier storm activity.

The Bureau of Meteorology released a severe thunderstorm warning for Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Dorrigo, Nambucca Heads, Macksville.

The storm warning also extended to Grafton, Casino, Coraki, Evans Head, Yamba and Maclean.

At 1.40pm today, a 113kmh wind gust from a fast moving storm was recorded at the Coffs Harbour Regional Airport.

#NSWStorms are becoming active over parts of northeastern NSW ahead of an approaching trough. Latest warnings at: https://t.co/JKENJbDwYP pic.twitter.com/l1BPrpWA8p — BOM New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) October 31, 2016

The State Emergency Services advises people move their cars under cover, secure loose items around homes, stay away from fallen power lines, unplug electrical appliances, stay indoors and avoid using the phone during the storm.

The next warning is due to be released at 5.40pm.